CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Swisscom trims 2021 sales outlook, keeps dividend target

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

ZURICH, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Swisscom trimmed its 2021 sales outlook on Thursday, citing a review of its fibre-optic partnership with Salt as well as developments in exchange rates.

“For the financial year 2021, Swisscom now expects net revenue of around 11.2 billion Swiss francs (previously around CHF 11.3 billion) and capital expenditure of around CHF 2.3 billion (previously CHF 2.2 billion to CHF 2.3 billion),” it said while reporting third-quarter results.

It still expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 4.4 billion and 4.5 billion francs and reiterated it planned to keep its dividend for 2021 unchanged at 22 francs per share.

The state-controlled former telecoms monopoly in August bumped up its profit guidance for 2021 after reporting a 4.9% rise in its half-year EBITDA.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Arhaus set for downbeat debut after retailer's downsized IPO priced below expected range

Arhaus Inc. appears headed for a downbeat debut on Wall Street, as the Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's stock is indicated to open below the downsized initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $17 a share. The company raised $167.7 million as it sold 12.90 million shares in the IPO, which was expected, but selling shareholders didn't end up selling the 10.00 million shares that was expected. The stock was recently indicated to open on the Nasdaq at around $12.50, or 3.8% below the IPO price. At that price, the company would be valued at about $1.75 billion, well below the previously expected valuation of up to $2.38 billion. The company is going public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF slipped 0.3% in morning trading while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.
MARKETS
Reuters

Square quarterly profit jumps on bitcoin boost

(Reuters) - Square Inc reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter gross profit on Thursday, fueled by a jump in bitcoin transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App. The payments firm, which is acquiring buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd for $29 billion, posted gross profit of $1.13...
MARKETS
wsau.com

Virgin Money brings back dividend, sets new medium-term targets

(Reuters) – Virgin Money UK reinstated its dividend on Thursday its as earnings recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the bank setting new medium-term targets that called for further growth in its margins. “We performed very strongly in FY21, with an expected return to statutory profit before tax underpinned by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

AIG profit beats Wall St estimates on general insurance boost

(Reuters) - American International Group Inc exceeded market estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday as its general insurance business faced fewer natural catastrophe and COVID-19 pandemic-related claims. The U.S. insurer posted an underwriting income of $20 million in its general insurance business in the third quarter, compared with a $423...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swisscom#Dividend#Outlook#Salt#Exchange Rates#Zurich#Ebitda
MySanAntonio

Nintendo trims Switch sales outlook due to chip shortages

Nintendo cut its Switch sales target in the latest response to widespread component shortages and logistics bottlenecks, which it said show no signs of easing. The Kyoto-based company is now aiming to sell 24 million units this fiscal year, down from the previous goal of 25.5 million units. Nintendo upgraded its full-year operating profit outlook to 520 billion yen ($4.6 billion) from 500 billion yen, though that is still well short of the analyst consensus estimate of 610 billion yen.
VIDEO GAMES
bakingbusiness.com

In face of challenges, Mondelez raises sales outlook

CHICAGO — Supply-chain challenges, including transportation and labor shortages, dampened growth at Mondelez International, Inc. in the company’s third quarter. While cautioning that these challenges are likely to persist and have an impact on fourth-quarter results, Mondelez still raised net sales guidance for 2021 and held its net income outlook steady.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Sourcing Journal

Air Freight Nicks Wrangler Parent’s Margins

Kontoor Brands said high demand outweighed higher costs, driving up revenues and income in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Kontoor Brands Inc., with a portfolio led by the Wrangler and Lee brands, raised its fiscal 2021 outlook on Thursday in reporting third quarter financial results, while acknowledging the impacts from the pandemic and macroeconomic factors remain uncertain. Revenue is now expected to increase at a high-teens percentage over 2020 to $2.47 billion to $2.48 billion, as compared to a mid-teens percentage in the prior guidance. Adjusted gross margin is now forecast to rise at the high end of the prior guidance range...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Livent raises full-year revenue outlook on lithium demand boost

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp boosted its 2021 sales forecast on Thursday, encouraged by rising demand for the electric vehicle battery metal. The company expects full-year revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with a prior estimate of between $370 million and $390 million. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Pinterest forecasts strong sales as ad spending booms

(Reuters) -Pinterest Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue growth in the high-teens percentage range, after online retailers splurging on ads before the holiday season helped the image-sharing company beat quarterly estimates. Shares of the company rose 1.4% after the bell on Thursday, as it saw increased demand from large retail advertisers and...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Gildan Sales Up 8% on 2-Year Basis

Gildan said higher activewear and underwear sales and cost controls helped boost the bottom line in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. said Thursday that sales above pre-pandemic levels, combined with a stronger margin profile, drove record earnings for the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Gildan said adjusted gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was up 400 basis points primarily due to “Back to Basics” cost efficiencies and lower raw material costs, while net selling prices were essentially in line with third quarter 2019 levels. Gildan said it generated record third quarter free cash flow...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet IPO prices at $18 a share, midpoint of proposed range

Personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock will trade on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS," with Morgan Stanley leading a syndicate of eight banks.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet shares soar 48% in trading debut

Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
STOCKS
Reuters

Peloton shares sink as slowing demand hits annual forecast

(Reuters) -Peloton Interactive Inc on Thursday cut its full-year forecast by at least $600 million, saying demand for its exercise bikes and treadmills was slowing faster than expected as people return to pre-pandemic habits. Its shares plunged 26% in extended trading as the home fitness leader said it expected annual...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Velodyne's Q3 loss widens; lidar company names a new CEO

Shares of Velodyne Lidar Inc. fell more than 9% in the extended session Thursday after the company fell short of Wall Street expectations for its third quarter and announced a new chief executive. Velodyne said it lost $54.7 million, or 28 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $5.3 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Velodyne lost 19 cents a share. Revenue fell to $13.1 million, from $26 million a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 15 cents a share on sales of $21 million. Separately, Velodyne said it named Theodore "Ted" L. Tewksbury its chief executive, effective Nov. 10, after a three-month search for its new top executive. The stock ended the regular trading day down 4.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy