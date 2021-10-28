CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHLPA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DONALD FEHR RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING TSN'S INTERVIEW WITH KYLE BEACH

markerzone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday evening's edition of SportsCentre on TSN, reporter Rick Westhead interviewed Kyle Beach, who was the victim of the Chicago Blackhawks' investigation into sexual assault allegations from 2010. Beach came forward to Westhead and TSN, wanting to reveal his identity. During his interview, Beach mentioned that he talked...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

EX-ENFORCER ANDREW PETERS RIPS INTO GARY BETTMAN AND BILL DALY WITH SARCASTIC REMARK

It seems just about everyone in the hockey world is taking their shots at NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly over the Chicago Blackhawks scandal and ex-enforcer Andrew Peters is no different. Peters took to his social media to call on both Bettman and Daly to be fired from their respective positions, while also getting sarcastic with Bettman.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Fehr
Person
Kyle Beach
Person
Donald Fehr
markerzone.com

AKIM ALIU OFFERS HIS SUPPORT TO FORMER TEAMMATE AND FRIEND KYLE BEACH

The outpouring of love and support for Kyle Beach has been heartwarming to see, following an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead on Wednesday, when he revealed himself as John Doe 1 in the lawsuit against the Chicago Blackhawks, stemming from sexual assault allegations back in 2010 that had been swept under the rug by the organization.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL COMMISSIONER GARY BETTMAN ON WHEN THE NHL KNEW ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS SCANDAL AND MUCH MORE

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman met with members of the media on Monday to talk about the biggest issue in hockey, and perhaps all of sports, in quite some time. Bettman promised to answer questions regarding the sexual assault lawsuit against the Chicago Blackhawks filed by former team member Kyle Beach. Bettman started off with an apology to Beach.
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER BLACKHAWK BRENT SOPEL RELEASES STATEMENT REGARDING KYLE BEACH

For the most part, both former and current Chicago Blackhawks are distancing themselves from the Kyle Beach story, saying they hadn't heard about it until recently. However, one player in particular has had no issue in saying that he, along with all his teammates, were well aware of what happened at the time.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL OWNERS APPARENTLY «VERY CONCERNED AND UNHAPPY» WITH GARY BETTMAN

According to well known player agent Allan Walsh, several NHL owners are «very concerned and unhappy» with league commissioner Gary Bettman. Walsh went on to say that he believes the owners realize it's time for a change in the NHL and culture only changes from the top down. Walsh wasn't done there either, as he brought up how Bettman mismanaged this current Chicago situation, as well as refusing to acknowledge a link between traumatic brain injury and CTE. He also mentioned Bettman doing nothing to help retired players, for calling the NHL a «family», and for the Dept of Player Suspensions.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhlpa#Tsn#Sportscentre#The Chicago Blackhawks
markerzone.com

FRANK SERAVALLI ISSUES A STATEMENT CONDEMNING THE NHL FOR TRYING TO SHUT RICK WESTHEAD OUT ON MONDAY

If you count yourself among those who watched the Zoom conference between NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly and a variety of reporters and journalists on Monday, you'll recall a specific point during the Q&A session where TSN and The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun had brought attention to the fact that TSN's Rick Westhead had yet to be called upon to ask any questions.
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL COMMISSIONER GARY BETTMAN APOLOGIZES TO KYLE BEACH

On Saturday morning, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman held a phone meeting with Kyle Beach, the player who identified himself following the results of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation. The phone call lasted roughly twenty minutes according to TSN's Rick Westhead, and Bettman started the meeting by saying to Beach,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

NHLPA WRAPS UP MEETING WITH DECISION ON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DON FEHR

Representatives of the union representing NHL players had a chance to question their Executive Director during a meeting Monday over the Kyle Beach situation. The meeting of the NHLPA was called following a statement from Beach saying he had contacted the union back in 2010 when he was sexually assaulted by former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich, yet nothing was done. They were rumours that player reps were very unhappy about that and intended to drill ED Don Fehr over the lack of action. However, with the meeting now over, it appears Fehr escaped any punishment.
NHL
markerzone.com

WAYNE SIMMONDS HAS HEARD ROBIN LEHNER'S MESSAGE ABOUT KYLE BEACH AND HAS SPOKEN OUT AS WELL

Following Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner didn't want to use his time with the Toronto media to discuss the game - but rather, to highlight what Kyle Beach has gone through and continues to go through throughout this whole process relating to being abused by Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich back in 2010, the organizational cover-up, the lawsuit against the Blackhawks and, after 11 years, revealing himself to tell his story.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

NHL Insider: “Marc-Andre Fleury Will Be Traded if He Wants to Be”

If Marc-Andre Fleury wants to be traded, he likely will be. That said, any desire to be moved from the Chicago Blackhawks is very much a maybe and there’s a pretty good chance the veteran netminder decides that moving to a contender isn’t worth the hassle. According to Frank Seravalli...
NHL
Awful Announcing

Kyle Beach comes forward as John Doe in TSN conversation: “I want to make sure…this does not happen to somebody else.

Through much of the reporting and then the ultimate investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks’ handling of 2010 sexual abuse allegations against then-video coach Brad Aldrich, the identity of the key player in question was only listed as “John Doe.” On Wednesday, Kyle Beach revealed in a TSN SportsCentre interview with Rick Westhead (who had led much of the reporting into this, along with The Athletic team of Katie Strang, Mark Lazerus, and Scott Powers) that he is the aforementioned John Doe. Beach, now playing in Germany, spoke candidly about how this abuse has affected him, and how disappointed he was in the responses and denials from the Blackhawks’ organization and the lack of action from the NHLPA, and the full conversation between him and Westhead is well worth a watch or a read (there’s a full transcription in that TSN link). But his comments that really stand out are on why he’s going public with this:
NFL
markerzone.com

MARIAN HOSSA HOLDS NEWS CONFERENCE TO DISCUSS KYLE BEACH; DUNCAN KEITH EXPRESSES REGRET

Marian Hossa, who won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawk in 2010, the same year Kyle Beach came forward to the team with accusations of sexual assault by video coach brad Aldrich, is attempting to set the record straight. Hossa was apparently asked enough questions about the situation in his home country of Slovakia that he decided to hold a news conference Tuesday to give a statement.
NHL
Pocono Record

Rangers react to Blackhawks scandal and Kyle Beach interview, hold off on criticism of NHL

TARRYTOWN - In the wake of the damning report that revealed inaction by Chicago Blackhawks' management when presented with sexual assault allegations in 2010, hockey feels like an afterthought. The Blackhawks and the NHL are under intense scrutiny about the failed response that allowed the alleged predator, former video coach...
NHL
nhlpa.com

Statement from Don Fehr

TORONTO (Oct. 27, 2021) National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) Executive Director Don Fehr issued the following statement today:. “Kyle Beach has been through a horrific experience and has shown true courage in telling his story. There is no doubt that the system failed to support him in his time of need, and we are part of that system.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy