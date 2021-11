Eden Hazard has evidently fallen out of favor at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti and it looks as a January move could be in the cards. According to ESPN’s James Olley, a number of Premier League clubs are eyeing the Belgian, with Chelsea and Newcastle the most notable ones who are interested in his services. Hazard, 30, has struggled at the Bernabeu since leaving Stamford Bridge in 2019 for a massive €100 million fee. The attacker has dealt with numerous injuries which have kept him out of the squad more often than not.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO