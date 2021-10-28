Halloween deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — School officials in Citrus Heights are warning parents about students selling a new street drug. Nation Caramazza can’t believe what’s being sold right under her nose. “I’m thinking, ‘How on Earth are kids getting a hold of that?’ ” she said. Her son, Cipper, is a sophomore at Mesa Verde High School where school administrators sent a letter to parents warning them about students secretly selling a new street drug called “Paint.” It’s a pill with psychedelic effects and is known to be highly addictive. “These things can be really dangerous because you don’t know what’s in them,” Nation said. “No...

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO