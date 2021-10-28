Halloween deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians

Halloween isn’t just for children. Many adults enjoy dressing up and visiting haunted houses or attending gatherings of friends. If you are driving to a costume party, the Highway Patrol says to make sure your costume doesn’t hamper your vision. If you attend a Halloween party that includes alcohol, designate a sober driver for the trip home. Alcohol, even in small amounts, slows reaction time and dulls the senses. The patrol warns driving after you’ve had alcohol could have a possibly deadly result.
