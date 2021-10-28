CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloween deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth experts say outdoor trick-or-treating should be relatively...

Child safety tips for a safe and happy Halloween

Halloween isn’t just for children. Many adults enjoy dressing up and visiting haunted houses or attending gatherings of friends. If you are driving to a costume party, the Highway Patrol says to make sure your costume doesn’t hamper your vision. If you attend a Halloween party that includes alcohol, designate a sober driver for the trip home. Alcohol, even in small amounts, slows reaction time and dulls the senses. The patrol warns driving after you’ve had alcohol could have a possibly deadly result.
Tips to keep your child out of the ER on Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween is one of the most fun and exciting nights of the year for children, but East Tennessee Children’s Hospital wants everyone to be aware of one scary statistic. On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
Safety experts send warning to everyone as pedestrians trick or treat this Halloween

Both pedestrians and motorists need to stay alert as children head out to trick or treat this weekend in order to avoid accidents that could turn deadly, safety experts warn. In 2020, pedestrian-involved accidents rose by 21% across the nation according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. October also marks National Pedestrian Safety Month due to the high number of pedestrian deaths that occur during this month.
Vial of blood found in child’s Halloween candy

Wabeno, Wis. (WSAW) - The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says a vial of synthetic blood was found in a child’s Halloween candy bag Tuesday, Nov. 2. According to a press release, the vial was recovered from school staff at Wabeno Elementary. Staff said the vial was found by an 8-year-old child during the Wabeno Elementary School’s Trunk or Treat event.
Day care owner adopts child from class in special Halloween-themed ceremony

A group of 15 children in Florida celebrated their first Halloweens Sunday with their forever families after being adopted in a special Halloween-themed adoption ceremony. One of the children adopted was Shyla Sheppard, who turned 8 on Oct. 29, 2021, the day the adoption ceremony took place inside the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida.
I Died For 45 Minutes And Came Back To Life

Today, Dr. Oz explores medical miracles that science cannot fully explain. One woman opens up about her unbelievable experience when her heart stopped for 45 minutes at the exact time her daughter was giving birth in the same hospital. She tells Dr. Oz why she believes she survived. We also speak to the doctor who resuscitated her, saving her life, and finds her recovery astounding.
Teen Who Disappeared in the 1960s Identified Through DNA and Genealogy

A young hitchhiker who disappeared in the 60s has now been identified by DNA and genetic genealogy, authorities said. Daniel Paul “Danny” Armantrout, 15, is the oldest case involving the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to be solved through the technology, according to reports. Armantrout vanished in March 1961 when he was hitchhiking along Highway 25 in Alabama after he’d run away from home because of his parents’ divorce, WHIO TV reported.
Lancashire father injected toddlers with heroin, review finds

Two toddlers were injected with heroin by their father to help them sleep, a review into their care has heard. The children, aged one and two, were living in Lancashire with their parents when the alarm was raised in 2019. They have since been removed from their parents' care after...
Kids Sell New Dangerous Street Drug In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — School officials in Citrus Heights are warning parents about students selling a new street drug. Nation Caramazza can’t believe what’s being sold right under her nose. “I’m thinking, ‘How on Earth are kids getting a hold of that?’ ” she said. Her son, Cipper, is a sophomore at Mesa Verde High School where school administrators sent a letter to parents warning them about students secretly selling a new street drug called “Paint.”  It’s a pill with psychedelic effects and is known to be highly addictive. “These things can be really dangerous because you don’t know what’s in them,” Nation said. “No...
And this was Halloween back in the day

I never know when I’ll get reaction from readers. Some columns that I think may be controversial generate no reaction at all. Some that I think pretty innocuous somehow create outrage. My last piece on classic cartoons generated pretty positive reaction. So I thought I would try another, and this time seasonal, nostalgia column. Here goes.
