ALEXANDRIA — McCook Central/Montrose dropped the first set before taking the final three to earn a road win over Hanson in the final regular-season match for both teams on Monday night. Set scores were 28-30, 25-11, 25-9 and 25-14. McCook Central/Montrose (13-12): Tayah McGregor powered her way to a team-high 15 kills and five blocks. Michaela McCormick added eight kills, four digs and three aces. Brianna Even put up 40 assists and two aces for the Fighting Cougars, who have concluded their regular season schedule.

ALEXANDRIA, SD ・ 9 DAYS AGO