Dry end to work week

TONIGHT: Another picturesque day across the Ohio Valley with the sun producing some warmth, while thermometers still read a bit chilly. So far today, we have only reached in the mid to upper 40s and that is about all the warmth we are going to see today. Some good news though, we will slowly start a warming trend as we end the work-week and transition into the weekend. Warmer than average temps will likely return next week even, WOOO! The other good news is that we will remain sun filled for a while as dominate high pressure stay in place through the weekend. Soak it up as best as you can since the sun is not typically around as much during the winter months. As we head into the overnight hours, some patchy clouds will start to build in but not influence temps a whole lot. Expect to need the winter jackets once again with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will blow from the north around 3-7 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO