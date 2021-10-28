CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry end to work week

KDVR.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures will hit the 60s on...

kdvr.com

kxnet.com

A Warm End to the Week!

We’ll feel overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s with mostly clear skies and light winds. Temperatures tomorrow will begin to climb with strengthening southerly winds and sunshine. Afternoon readings will be well into the 50s and 60s! There will be a slight chance for rain Friday as a couple of fronts move through, but strong westerly winds may end up being the bigger impact with this system. Temperatures will continue to climb slightly into the weekend, with daytime highs 10 to 20 degrees above average areawide. A cooler pattern with more frequent chances for precipitation next week has been advertised by the most recent data. Confidence in the timing and placement of any precipitation is still very low at this point.
#Sunny Skies
abc27.com

Dry and cool weather continues through the weekend, warming up next week

TODAY: Plenty Of Sun, Some PM Clouds. Hi 50. TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cold. Lo 32. FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 50. Today will be much like yesterday with a frosty start and a pleasant enough afternoon. It will stay chilly though, with highs around 50°. Expect less breezy conditions today and some clouds at times too. Tonight will feature more cold temperatures with overnight lows around the freezing mark. Dry weather is expected through tomorrow as any lake effect rain or snow showers stay just to our northwest. Tomorrow will also stay on the chilly side despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will be around 50° once again.
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Cooling down to end the work week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be a bit warmer than last night with lows in the low to middle 50s and mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with only an isolated chance for rain. Afternoon temperatures will hover in the upper 60s with a few folks briefly breaking into the 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTRF

More sunshine as we end the work-week

TONIGHT: Another picturesque day across the Ohio Valley with the sun producing some warmth, while thermometers still read a bit chilly. So far today, we have only reached in the mid to upper 40s and that is about all the warmth we are going to see today. Some good news though, we will slowly start a warming trend as we end the work-week and transition into the weekend. Warmer than average temps will likely return next week even, WOOO! The other good news is that we will remain sun filled for a while as dominate high pressure stay in place through the weekend. Soak it up as best as you can since the sun is not typically around as much during the winter months. As we head into the overnight hours, some patchy clouds will start to build in but not influence temps a whole lot. Expect to need the winter jackets once again with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will blow from the north around 3-7 mph.
KDVR.com

Above-normal temperatures ahead

Temperatures will climb to about 10 degrees higher than normal for this time of year, and the warmth will continue for a few days before another cold front. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast.
News Channel Nebraska

High Wind Watch issued for Panhandle to end work week

Gusty winds are likely overnight Thursday into Friday for the southern Nebraska Panhandle. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Scotts Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Kimball, Cheyenne and southern Sioux counties in Nebraska. Winds are expected out of the west at 35 to 45 miles per hour...
crossroadstoday.com

Sunshine returns to end the week

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening clouds will be be stubborn to leave. Expect clouds to decrease late tonight. Lows in the mid 40s. On Friday, expecting a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 60s. TONIGHT: Cloudy this evening with clouds decreasing overnight. Low 46. Winds North 5-10 mph.
VICTORIA, TX

