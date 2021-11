SAN ANTONIO, TX –– A San Antonio family is grieving the loss of a young mother who lost her life to Covid-19. Less than a month ago, 28-year-old Ashley Solis was six months pregnant and living her best life with her husband and five children –– then the entire family contracted Covid-19. Even as her kids and husband of 10 years made a full recovery, Solis visited the hospital two separate times. "Like three weeks ago she was just like all of us here," said husband Roland Solis. "Loving, outgoing, and capable of doing anything. It just attacked her fast and hard." As her condition worsened…

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO