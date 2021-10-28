CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brexit: VAT refund scheme plan to solve car import issue

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has said it intends to introduce a new VAT refund scheme in a bid to solve a Northern Ireland Protocol problem affecting car dealers. Changes to the VAT treatment of second-hand cars being imported from GB to NI threatened to sharply increase prices. It concerned imports from...

www.bbc.com

