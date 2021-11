As 18th-century poet Robert Burns once wrote: "The best-laid plans of mice and men oft go astray." Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers thought they had it all mapped out. They made a massive swing to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Trey Lance, a talented but raw quarterback who would eventually lead them, along with Shanahan, to multiple Super Bowls. Until he was ready, the 49ers would put their faith in Jimmy Garoppolo, an average, injury-prone signal-caller who they liked enough to invest $26 million in cap space this season to lead the 49ers, but not enough to entrust him with their future.

