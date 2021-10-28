Miles Bridges drops 31 as Hornets dump Magic

Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Jalen McDaniels and Cody Martin combined for 28 points off the bench, and the Charlotte Hornets returned to the win column on Wednesday night with a 120-111 victory over the host Orlando Magic.

LaMelo Ball made his first 3-pointer of the game with 7:56 remaining as the Hornets built a 102-98 advantage. The lead grew to 109-101 on Mason Plumlee’s three-point play with 3:38 left, and Bridges drilled a 3-pointer with 62 seconds to go, upping the margin to 116-107.

Bridges went 11-for-21 from the floor, knocking down five 3-pointers, as the Southeast Division-leading Hornets successfully rebounded from an overtime loss to Boston two days earlier. Bridges hit 20 points for a fourth straight game, marking the longest such streak of his career.

Gordon Hayward contributed 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, helping Charlotte improve to 3-0 on the road this season. McDaniels sank four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, while Martin finished one point off his career high with 12 points.

Ball, who entered the game averaging 22.8 points per game, scored seven on 3-for-14 shooting. He also had six rebounds and three assists.

Orlando, which fell to 0-2 at Amway Center this season, had five players score in double figures, led by Cole Anthony’s 24 points. Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds and Terrence Ross came off the bench to score 18 points.

Magic rookie Franz Wagner (15 points) scored in double figures for the fifth consecutive game, while Mo Bamba had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Playing without Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington for the second consecutive game, Charlotte trailed 93-91 entering the fourth quarter. Orlando had outscored the Hornets 32-27 in the third quarter to erase a 64-61 halftime deficit, as reserve guard Gary Harris had all eight of his points.

The Magic got off to a strong start, although they still have yet to lead after the first quarter this season. Orlando entered Wednesday’s Southeast Division matchup having been outscored 124-86 in the first quarter over their opening four games.

Bridges and Ball each picked up two fouls during the game’s opening seven minutes, and Orlando surged ahead 23-12. But the Hornets ended the first quarter on a 19-8 run to tie the score at 31-all.

