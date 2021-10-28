CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles Bridges drops 31 as Hornets dump Magic

 8 days ago
Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Jalen McDaniels and Cody Martin combined for 28 points off the bench, and the Charlotte Hornets returned to the win column on Wednesday night with a 120-111 victory over the host Orlando Magic.

LaMelo Ball made his first 3-pointer of the game with 7:56 remaining as the Hornets built a 102-98 advantage. The lead grew to 109-101 on Mason Plumlee’s three-point play with 3:38 left, and Bridges drilled a 3-pointer with 62 seconds to go, upping the margin to 116-107.

Bridges went 11-for-21 from the floor, knocking down five 3-pointers, as the Southeast Division-leading Hornets successfully rebounded from an overtime loss to Boston two days earlier. Bridges hit 20 points for a fourth straight game, marking the longest such streak of his career.

Gordon Hayward contributed 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, helping Charlotte improve to 3-0 on the road this season. McDaniels sank four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, while Martin finished one point off his career high with 12 points.

Ball, who entered the game averaging 22.8 points per game, scored seven on 3-for-14 shooting. He also had six rebounds and three assists.

Orlando, which fell to 0-2 at Amway Center this season, had five players score in double figures, led by Cole Anthony’s 24 points. Wendell Carter Jr. contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds and Terrence Ross came off the bench to score 18 points.

Magic rookie Franz Wagner (15 points) scored in double figures for the fifth consecutive game, while Mo Bamba had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Playing without Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington for the second consecutive game, Charlotte trailed 93-91 entering the fourth quarter. Orlando had outscored the Hornets 32-27 in the third quarter to erase a 64-61 halftime deficit, as reserve guard Gary Harris had all eight of his points.

The Magic got off to a strong start, although they still have yet to lead after the first quarter this season. Orlando entered Wednesday’s Southeast Division matchup having been outscored 124-86 in the first quarter over their opening four games.

Bridges and Ball each picked up two fouls during the game’s opening seven minutes, and Orlando surged ahead 23-12. But the Hornets ended the first quarter on a 19-8 run to tie the score at 31-all.

--Field Level Media

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
Hornets drop home regional matchup to Fayetteville

The Huntland High School Hornets lost to the Fayetteville Tigers 38-3 at home Friday for their sixth loss of the season. The Hornets fell behind early against the highly ranked Tigers and were not able to make up much ground as they took a blowout loss in the regional contest.
Charlotte Hornets Announce Starting 5 vs Magic

Moments ago, the Charlotte Hornets announced the starting lineup for tonight's season opener against the Orlando Magic. The Hornets and Magic are set to tip-off at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter...
Cole Anthony
Jalen Mcdaniels
Terrence Ross
Terry Rozier
Gary Harris
Mason Plumlee
Franz Wagner
Miles Bridges
Gordon Hayward
Wendell Carter Jr.
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets: Game Preview

ORLANDO – At this stage of the Orlando Magic’s development there is little margin for error. The Magic are too young and inexperienced to be able to stray away from their team principles and still have success against playoff-caliber squads. In its last contest, a road affair against the Miami...
Preview: Hornets hit the road for a matchup with the Magic

What: Charlotte Hornets (3-1) at Orlando Magic (1-3) Where: Amway Center; Orlando, Fla. How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass. Despite losing their first game of the season against Boston on Monday, the Charlotte Hornets still carry a good bit of momentum into the front end of a two-game Florida road trip.
Hornets Top Magic to Get Back in the Win Column

ORLANDO, FL - The Hornets picked up their fourth win of the season on Wednesday night by defeating the Orlando Magic, 120-111. Despite having better depth and offensive play, it wasn't smooth sailing for the Hornets. In fact, they trailed by double digits for much of the opening quarter before closing the first on a 19-9 "run" to tie things up at 31-31.
Bridges scores 30 points, Hornets beat careless Cavs 123-112

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets took advantage of Cleveland’s sloppiness to open the fourth quarter in a 123-112 victory, wrecking the Cavaliers’ home opener. The Hornets only led by one entering the final 12 minutes before outscoring the Cavs 19-2 in the first 3:27, when Cleveland turned the ball over seven times. Gordon Hayward made two 3-pointes in the decisive run as Charlotte moved to 2-0. Hayward finished with 18 points and LaMelo Ball had 17 for the Hornets. The pair combined for 58 against Indiana in the opener. Collin Sexton scored 33 points and rookie Evan Mobley had 13 for the Cavs.
Magic Stumble Down the Stretch in Loss to Hornets

The Orlando Magic started the game hot. They also came out of halftime hot. That wasn’t the case during a critical juncture of the fourth quarter, though. Up two with under nine minutes left, the Magic suddenly went cold, coming up empty on seven out of eight possessions midway through the final frame before falling 120-111 to the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center.
Game 5: Magic vs Hornets GameThread

Who: Charlotte Hornets (3-1) at Orlando Magic (1-3) Injuries: Charlotte - Rozier (Doubtful), Washington (OUT); Orlando - Carter-Williams (OUT), Fultz (OUT), Isaac (OUT), Moore (OUT), Okeke (OUT) Charlotte Hornets (3-1) Orlando Magic (1-3) 114.5 (3rd) ORtg 99.6 (28th) 110.5 (23rd) DRtg 115.3 (28th) 103.4 (5th) Pace 98.6 (27th) Projected Starting...
Miles Bridges Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MORE BRIDGES CONTENT: Bridges' Plays of the Week | Bridges' Pics of the Week. October 25, 2021 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played Tuesday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 25, 2021. The award marks the first such honor in Bridges’ career as he joins Kemba Walker (2018-19) as the only two Hornets players to win Player of the Week in the first week of the season since 2000-01. He is the 13th player in franchise history to earn the nod as Player of the Week.
Spread & Over Under Predictions for Hornets at Magic

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Charlotte Hornets
Orlando Magic
Bridges’ 30 points leads Hornets past Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — For the second straight game, the Hornets saved their best for last. And once again, the Cavaliers crumbled. Miles Bridges scored 30 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 25 and Charlotte took advantage of Cleveland’s sloppiness to open the fourth quarter in a 123-112 victory Friday night, wrecking the Cavs’ home opener.
Miles Bridges is gunning for the MIP

Miles Bridges is on a mission early on this season. He just helped the Charlotte Hornets beat the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as the squad continues their hot start. In that victory, Bridges had his second 30-point performance in back-to-back games. Most importantly, his team is also 3-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 33 year history. In those three games, Bridges is averaging 25 points, eight rebounds, and is shooting over 50 percent from the field. He is also taking the responsibility of guarding the opposing team’s best offensive players. Bridges is doing it all early and the Most Improved Player award could have his name on it by the end of the year.
Report: Miles Bridges turned down four-year, $60M offer from Hornets

Six games into the 2021-22 NBA season, Miles Bridges is on the cusp of taking a huge leap. Bridges is averaging a career-high 26.2 points. 8.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 52.7% from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, which included winning Eastern Conference Player of the Week during the first week of the season.
Miles Bridges deserves more national media attention

Before the season started, many people expected LaMelo Ball to have a breakout season. He was pegged as the leader of the Charlotte Hornets, and in large part, he has been. However, despite how well he has been playing, he has not been the story of the season for Charlotte thus far.
LaMelo Ball drops jaws with no-look dime for Miles Bridges dunk (Video)

LaMelo Ball is already looking like a superstar after winning NBA Rookie of the Year as the Hornets guard is dropping wild no-look dimes for big dunks. Despite missing a good portion of last season due to injury, LaMelo Ball still won Rookie of the Year in the NBA. The young Charlotte Hornets star immediately established himself as an elite playmaker but also shot much more consistently than expected.
Hornets star Miles Bridges’ brutally honest response to getting posterized by Jaylen Brown

In the social media world that exists today, many players across sports make “business decisions” at times to ensure they don’t become a viral clip. On Monday night, one of those clips came to the light during the Charlotte Hornets – Boston Celtics matchup. All-Star Jaylen Brown rose up for a dunk and slammed it home over a stretched out Miles Bridges. The response by Bridges was perfect.
Miles Bridges reveals Warriors player not named Stephen Curry who single-handedly beat Hornets

San Francisco, CA – There aren’t many games where Stephen Curry isn’t the best player on his team, but Wednesday night was one of those nights. The Golden State Warriors received a scoring outburst from Jordan Poole, who finished with 31 points. Although he had a fantastic night, you can argue that Gary Payton II was the best player on the floor in that game.
