CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

CJ McCollum, Damian Lillard help Blazers rout Grizzlies

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3KeJ_0cf1bkNf00

EditorsNote: Adds Lillard in 6th graf, change turnovers and shooting percentage in 7th graf

CJ McCollum recorded 25 points and six rebounds and Damian Lillard added 20 points and 10 assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers post a 116-96 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Anfernee Simons scored 17 points off the bench for the Trail Blazers. Portland committed 14 turnovers after giving the ball up 30 times in Monday’s 116-86 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Desmond Bane scored 19 points for the Grizzlies on Wednesday before leaving with a cut over his eye late in the third quarter. Ja Morant had 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for Memphis, which dropped to 1-2 on a four-game Western road swing that ends Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

Portland trailed 57-51 at halftime before outscoring the Grizzlies 65-39 in the second half. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points.

Lillard was just 6 of 22 from the field and is shooting 33.3 percent through four games. However, he was 4 of 11 from 3-point range to improve to 6 of 35 (17.1 percent) for the season.

Portland shot 46.4 percent from the field, including 15 of 36 on 3-pointers. Simons made five 3-pointers and McCollum and Lillard had four.

Memphis committed 22 turnovers and hit just 36.5 percent of its shots, including 17 of 50 from behind the arc. The Grizzlies were just 9 of 19 from the free-throw line while Portland hit 23 of 31.

Memphis led 62-58 in the third quarter before Portland scored 10 straight points and 18 of 24. Simons buried a 3-pointer to end the spurt and give the Trail Blazers a 76-68 advantage with 4:29 left in the third quarter.

Larry Nance Jr. scored on a dunk at the end of the period as Portland led 87-77.

The Trail Blazers followed by tallying the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 21. McCollum made two 3-pointers during the spurt, including one that made it 98-77 with 8:47 remaining.

McCollum’s two free throws pushed the lead to 107-81 with 5:34 left.

Bane had 15 points in the first half to help the Grizzlies hold the six-point lead at the break.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 1

Related
firstsportz.com

Video: JA Morant spins around the world to end first half in Nuggets vs Grizzlies

There is no denying that JA Morant is one of the most underrates natural athletes in the modern-day NBA. A player who has not only led Memphis Grizzlies season after season, but his loyalty is just another subject not spoken much about. However, the athleticism of the 22-years-old guard has made the most devastating of big men come to their knees. Having already showed what he is capable of, Morant produced another magical play in Nuggets vs Grizzlies.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard’s offseason reinforcements not the Blazers’ problem vs. Kings

A popular internal talking point from the Portland Trail Blazers before the regular season was the success of their incumbent starting lineup. Whether a subliminal message to Damian Lillard as he pondered leaving Rip City or just more general justification for bringing the band back together, Neil Olshey, Chauncey Billups and even some players championed the starting five’s +13.4 net rating—seventh among 30 lineups that played at least 200 minutes league-wide, per NBA.com/stats—at pretty much every available opportunity.
NBA
FanSided

This Grizzlies trade would bring another lethal scorer to Memphis

Before we start this little experiment, let me start by saying this is all potential, and hypothetical, that is the fun in trades. The Memphis Grizzlies don’t need this trade to happen, but it would be very helpful in my opinion. However, there are some cons as well. Looking at...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Damian Lillard
The Spun

Damian Lillard Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Team If He Leaves

The Philadelphia 76ers have yet to find a trade destination for star point guard/forward Ben Simmons despite months of trade rumors. One of the latest rumors involves another star player from the Portland Trail Blazers. In the potential trade, the 76ers would ship out Simmons and land star point guard Damian Lillard.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Damian Lillard 'Obsessed' with Idea of Draymond Green Joining Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is reportedly "obsessed" with the idea of the team trying to make a trade for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Portland's continued interest in the three-time All-Star during an appearance Wednesday on the HoopsHype Podcast. "The Blazers...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#Portland Trail Blazers#The Trail Blazers#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Golden State Warriors
NBA Analysis Network

Blazers’ Damian Lillard Addresses Latest NBA Trade Rumors

There were a lot of eyes on the Portland Trail Blazers throughout the NBA offseason. Many observers were waiting for the inevitable shake-up of the roster following the ousting of head coach, Terry Stotts. Stotts had coached the team for nine seasons, making the playoffs eight consecutive times. But, the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA 75th Anniversary: Damian Lillard’s ‘best honor’ reminds of Blazers’ need for urgency

Damian Lillard is the greatest player in Portland Trail Blazers history. He’s made six All-NBA teams, played in six All-Star Games, won Rookie of the Year and earned a gold medal with Team USA at the Beijing Olympics. The unique space Lillard occupies in NBA culture might be as impressive as any of those accomplishments. He’s one of the most respected players in basketball, by teammates, playing peers and fans alike, with a crunch-time reputation more feared than any player’s in recent memory outside those of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard quickly moves past off shooting night in loss to Sacramento: ‘It happens”

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was red hot from three-point range Wednesday. He seemingly couldn’t miss. Three after three after three. Swish, swish, swish. Unfortunately, that occurred at morning shoot-round and not during the Blazers’ 124-121 loss to Sacramento in the season-opener at the Moda Center. During the game, Lillard missed all nine of his three-point attempts, something that left him a little stunned by not shaken.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Hawks Trade Is Focused On CJ McCollum

The Portland Trail Blazers could be forced to make a decision very soon. We have seen Damian Lillard trade rumors were thrown around after the NBA postseason but nothing has happened just yet. All has been quiet on that front, which means the Blazers could be going in a different direction.
NBA
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard On Trail Blazers Title Chances: "I'm Optimistic. I'm A Believer."

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't started off the season on the right foot, currently with a 1-2 record. In their losses, they got blown out by two other prominent Western Conference teams, the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. It is clear that they have a lot of work ahead of them.
NBA
newschain

Phoenix Suns beaten as CJ McCollum leads Portland Trail Blazers to first win

The Portland Trail Blazers recorded their first win of the season with a dominant 134-105 effort against reigning Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns. CJ McCollum netted 28, while Damian Lillard scored 19 – including his first three-pointer of the campaign – and had eight assists as the Blazers led by as many as 37 en route to victory.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard’s 10-word response to shooting struggles

Damian Lillard has been on a shooting slump through the first four games of the 2020-21 season. The six-time All-Star, known for erupting for huge scoring nights, has not even scored over 20 points yet. His frigid shooting numbers— only 24 made field goals in 72 total attempts — haven’t at all doomed the Portland Trail Blazers, who are 2-2 so far, but the lack of production is surprising coming from one of the NBA’s most dangerous scorers.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy