La Banque Postale planning to buy BPCE's 16% stake in insurer CNP

PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - France’s La Banque Postale is planning to buy banking company BPCE’s 16.1% stake in French insurer CNP, the companies said on Thursday.

The companies said BPCE would sell that stake to La Banque Postale at 21.90 euros per CNP share.

CNP has a market capitalisation of around 11 billion euros ($12.8 billion).