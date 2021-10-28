CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Harrison Barnes nails buzzer-beating 3 to lift Kings past Suns

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNJrl_0cf1bSRT00

Harrison Barnes buried a tiebreaking 3-pointer at the final horn Wednesday night, allowing the visiting Sacramento Kings, after blowing a late 13-point lead, to escape with a dramatic 110-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Buddy Hield came off the bench with a team-high 26 points, Barnes finished with 22 and De’Aaron Fox chipped in with 18 for the Kings, who opened a four-game trip by snapping a two-game losing streak.

Devin Booker paced the Suns with a game-high 31 points while DeAndre Ayton had 21 to go with a game-high 21 rebounds, but Phoenix never went ahead after losing the lead for good late in the third quarter.

After the Kings had trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, a 3-pointer by Tyrese Haliburton seemingly put the visitors in command at 101-88 with just 5:42 to play before the Suns came back strong.

Booker had nine points down the stretch and Jae Crowder a pair of 3-pointers, and when Mikal Bridges turned a Crowder steal into a dunk, the Suns had improbably completed a 19-6 flurry to draw even at 107-all with 34.7 seconds left.

Barnes and Booker missed chances to break the tie before Barnes took an inbounds pass from Davion Mitchell with 1.4 seconds left, turned and nailed his game-winner from well beyond the 3-point arc on the left wing.

The 3-pointer was Sacramento’s 15th of the game. With Hield nailing seven in 11 tries, the Kings outscored the Suns 45-18 from deep.

Haliburton had 15 points, Richaun Holmes 12 to complement a team-high 12 rebounds, and Alex Len 10 for the Kings, who overcame a 17-11 deficit in free throw points and a 56-40 Suns dominance on the boards.

Fox also had a game-high nine assists for Sacramento.

Booker shot 12-for-28 en route to his 31-point total, while also finding time for eight assists and six rebounds.

Bridges totaled 15 points, while Crowder and Elfrid Payton added 10 apiece for Phoenix, which lost its second straight and third in four outings to start the season.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

LeBron James leads Los Angeles Lakers over Houston Rockets for consecutive wins

LeBron James led an immense second-half effort as the Los Angeles Lakers fought back to defeat the Houston Rockets in back-to-back games.The Lakers’ talismanic forward scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter while Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook each contributed 27 as the home side emerged from the Staples Center 119-117 victors.Los Angeles struggled defensively in the first half and were down by 11 in the third quarter before Westbrook righted things with a 13-point quarter ahead of James’ big finish.Another historic milestone for the Point God.Congrats, @CP3! 👏 pic.twitter.com/eev9oeBpyt— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 3, 2021The Rockets...
NBA
chatsports.com

Harrison Barnes shines in season opener, Kings beat Blazers 124-121 in dramatic finish

The Sacramento Kings claimed their first victory Wednesday night with a 124-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Sacramento saw several key players flaming hot on the offensive end of the spectrum, with Harrison Barnes shooting a career high 8-10 from beyond the arc going for 36 points while De’Aaron Fox exploded in his season debut with 27 points.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Richaun Holmes
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
De'aaron Fox
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Jae Crowder
kingsherald.com

Luke Walton wants Harrison Barnes taking 8 threes a game this season

Harrison Barnes is usually working out three to four hours before games and he gets his lifts in during the early morning hours or before practice. This is according to De'Aaron Fox, who said Barnes told him he has been on this routine since he was a rookie. Barnes likes to go through full workouts to get a sweat in and calm down a little before games.
NBA
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Harrison Barnes GOES OFF in season-opening win

Former UNC basketball standout Harrison Barnes came out firing in game one against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sacramento Kings lost 10 of their final 15 games last season, but Harrison Barnes wasn’t having any of that in Wednesday night’s road season-opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. The former North...
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Harrison Barnes' career-high 36 points leads Kings over Blazers

Harrison Barnes established career highs of 36 points and eight 3-pointers and also collected nine rebounds to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 124-121 road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. De'Aaron Fox added 27 points and eight assistsand Richaun...
NBA
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Harrison Barnes’ hot start continues against Jazz

Former UNC basketball star Harrison Barnes continued his hot start to the 2021-22 season in a loss to the Utah Jazz. After a lights-out performance in the Sacramento Kings’ first game of the season, Harrison Barnes continued his hot start to the 2021-22 NBA season with another excellent showing in game two.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#De Aaron
FanSided

Sacramento Kings: Harrison Barnes Calls Game Against Suns

The Sacramento Kings entered the night with a 1-2 record after facing three of the toughest teams in the Western Conference. Their challenge wasn’t going to be much easier as their opponent was the reigning Western Conference Champions, the Phoenix Suns. Following a disappointing outing against the Golden State Warriors,...
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Kings gameday live: Harrison Barnes is red hot; Nemanja Bjelica returns with Warriors

Warriors:QUESTIONABLE — Andre Iguodala (hip). OUT — Jonathan Kuminga (patellar); Klay Thompson (Achilles); James Wiseman (knee). Kings: QUESTIONABLE — Maurice Harkless (hip). Barnes is balling. Harrison Barnes seems to be getting better with time. The 29-year-old forward had one of the best years of his career with the Kings last...
NBA
KGW

Harrison Barnes has 36 and the Kings spoil Portland's opener 124-121

PORTLAND, Ore. — Harrison Barnes scored 36 points and De’Aaron Fox added 27, and the Sacramento Kings spoiled Portland’s season opener under new coach Chauncey Billups with a 124-121 victory over the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Richaun Holmes had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings, who led...
NBA
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Harrison Barnes hits outstanding game-winner

Former UNC basketball star Harrison Barnes continues his incredible resurgence, knocking down a last-second game-winner in Phoenix on Wednesday night. Four games into the 2021-22 NBA season, folks are beginning to wonder which former Tar Heel is wearing No. 40 in Sacramento. Harrison Barnes is 10 years into his professional...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Kings to face Suns on the road

Sacramento Kings (1-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-2, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns square off against the Sacramento Kings. Phoenix went 51-20 overall and 7-5 in Pacific Division play last season. The Suns allowed opponents to score 109.5 points per game...
NBA
247Sports

WATCH: Harrison Barnes Hits Game-Winning Three

Sacramento Kings veteran forward Harrison Barnes is off to an incredible start to the 2021-22 season, his 10th in the NBA. In just four games, Barnes is averaging 26.8 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 51.5 percent from three on 8.3 attempts per game. All would be career highs.
NBA
Arizona Sports

Suns nearly pull off last-minute rally before falling to Kings at buzzer

PHOENIX — Whatever is going on with the Phoenix Suns through four games, they got a lesson on Wednesday night as to why it can’t slide. After a solid first half against the Sacramento Kings, the team short-circuited in the third quarter and was back to the lethargic, disconnected play that has been common early on this season. They got outscored 29-15 in it.
NBA
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Harrison Barnes continues torrent pace in Sacramento

Harrison Barnes, a former UNC basketball standout and 10-year NBA veteran, is putting up career numbers in Sacramento this season. Harrison Barnes spent a combined nine years with the Warriors, Mavericks and Kings prior to the 2021-22 season, and never did the former Tar Heel begin one of them on the torrent pace that he’s currently on.
NBA
Reuters

Reuters

215K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy