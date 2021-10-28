Strike missions will use only one currency in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons just released two new subclasses, but one is slightly less powerful than it was during its initial playtest. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast released Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, a new dragon-themed compendium containing a variety of character options for players. One of the big draws of the new book are two new subclasses, the Drakewarden Ranger and the Way of the Dragon Ascendant Monk. Both subclasses were previewed in an Unearthed Arcana playtest earlier this year, giving players a chance to provide feedback on the new features and abilities. But while the Drakewarden received several upgrades from its initial reveal, the Way of the Dragon Ascendant Monk was unfortunately downgraded.

