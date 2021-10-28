Rain continues in the area today

Slight chance of rain to be followed by mostly sunny skies and gradual warming. About 0.20 of an inch of rain since 5 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind around 5 mph. Thursday Night: Patchy...
The cool weather will continue through the rest of the week. Today will be cloudier and cooler with some light rain and drizzle. High temperatures will only be in the 50s this afternoon. A storm system offshore will bring the chance for rain, and will move away tonight. We will see a break from the clouds and rain on Friday, but it will still be cool with highs near 60.
A few showers will slide by Friday night and into Saturday morning bringing a slight chance of light precipitation to the area. This weekend's deer opener will feature light winds and warm November temperatures in the afternoons. Watch for cooler weather to arrive later next week.
The coldest temperatures of the season — and in more than seven months — descended on the Northland early Thursday morning with the thermometer bottoming out at 14 degrees at the Eveleth and Hibbing airports. The National Weather Service in Duluth also reported lows of 15 in Cotton, 16 in...
