Bright spot in global Covid fight: Merck will share formula for antiviral Covid pill

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We may never completely wipe out COVID-19, experts warn. Instead, we'll work to minimize its spread and fend off the most dangerous strains, much like we do with the flu each winter. So does that mean we'll have to get booster shots against the coronavirus for years to come? Perhaps. But we'll have other ways to fight infections too, such as a drug from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- an antiviral COVID pill awaiting US government approval.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 8 DAYS AGO