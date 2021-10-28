CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bright spot in global Covid fight: Merck will share formula for antiviral Covid pill

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow shares the encouraging news that American company Merck has agreed...

www.msnbc.com

GreenwichTime

UK authorizes Merck antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID

LONDON (AP) — Britain granted conditional authorization on Thursday to the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19 so far. It also is the first country to OK the treatment from drugmaker Merck, although it wasn't immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available. The pill was licensed for...
TheStreet

Merck Stock Gains as U.K. Regulators Approve COVID-19 Antiviral Pill

Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Report shares traded higher Thursday after U.K. regulators granted approval for the U.S. drug giant’s experimental drug molnupiravir, marking the first authorization from a public health body for an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Merck shares were up 0.94% $89.51 after the U.K. Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency granted authorization for the drug under the trademark Lagevrio for mild-to-moderate COVID symptoms.
Rachel Maddow
Scientific American

Common Antidepressant Slashes Risk of COVID Death

A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
Investor's Business Daily

How Merck's Antiviral Covid Pill Could Add To Its Already Bullish 2021 Outlook

Merck stock popped Thursday after the company beat Wall Street's expectations with 2021 guidance that could become richer if its experimental Covid pill, molnupiravir, gains authorization. In recent testing, the oral antiviral cut hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid by roughly half. Now, Merck (MRK) and its partner, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics,...
CNET

Merck's COVID pill: Approval, eligibility, cost and what else we know about the antiviral drug

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We may never completely wipe out COVID-19, experts warn. Instead, we'll work to minimize its spread and fend off the most dangerous strains, much like we do with the flu each winter. So does that mean we'll have to get booster shots against the coronavirus for years to come? Perhaps. But we'll have other ways to fight infections too, such as a drug from Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- an antiviral COVID pill awaiting US government approval.
FiercePharma

Merck marks a first with global health org to license its COVID-19 pill

Merck took another step in the combat against the pandemic, inking a deal of firsts with the Medicines Patent Pool that allows the health organization to sublicense molnupiravir and supply the COVID-19 oral medication to 105 low- and middle-income countries. The agreement with the MPP—a group backed by the United...
whbl.com

France says it has ordered 50,000 doses of Merck’s COVID-19 antiviral pill

PARIS (Reuters) – France has ordered 50,000 doses of Merck & Co’s experimental COVID-19 antiviral drug for adults, the country’s health minister Olivier Veran told a hearing at the French Senate on Tuesday. “France positioned itself very early in pre-ordering. France ordered 50,000 doses of the drug,” Veran told lawmakers...
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesia in talks to buy Merck's Covid-19 antiviral pill, says minister

JAKARTA (Oct 25): Indonesia is "finalising" a deal with Merck & Co to procure its experimental antiviral pills, named molnupiravir, to treat Covid-19 ailments, its health minister said on Monday. Results from a large clinical trial this month showed that the pill, made with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, cut hospitalisations and deaths...
westwoodhorizon.com

Merck Introduces COVID-19 Treatment Pill

On Friday, October 1st, pharmaceutical company Merck announced molnupiravir, an antiviral pill that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death in patients with Covid-19. The pills were developed from the template of an influenza vaccine and are to be taken by patients who test positive for Covid-19. If approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the pill will be the first Covid-19 treatment that won’t have to be administered intravenously through an IV or infusion.
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
MSNBC

Vax cleared for kids as stunning anti-vax threat emerges on video

In a major breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus, the CDC has approved the vaccine for kids aged five to eleven. 28 million children are now eligible for this vaccine and the White House says there are enough doses for all of them. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the GOP effort to push partisan anti-vaccine attacks.Nov. 4, 2021.
MedicalXpress

Study observes worse COVID-19 vaccine response in patients taking glucocorticoids or B-cell therapies

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with chronic inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), who take immunosuppressive therapy appear to have an impaired immunity response to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, vaccines. Patients currently on glucocorticoids or B-cell depleting therapy appear to have an even more severely impeded vaccine response.
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
