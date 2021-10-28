CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘South Park: Post COVID’ Gets Thanksgiving 2021 Premiere Date

By Kristine Belonio
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ViacomCBS has set a premiere date for the first “South Park” film that is coming out this year. “South Park: Post COVID” is premiering exclusively on the streaming platform Paramount+ on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, Deadline reported Wednesday. “Post COVID” is the first of two upcoming films from the...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
EW.com

Your guide to the 2022 TV premiere dates

A new year doesn't just bring new hope and new resolutions soon to be broken, it heralds the arrival of all sorts of new comedies, dramas, reality shows, docuseries, and awards shows. 2022's inaugural month, January, welcomes ABC's Emmett Till limited series Women of the Movement, the union of Maggie...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in November

As the end of the year begins, Netflix is set to remove a number of TV shows and movies from its streaming service. Among the films that will disappear from Netflix queues is Ryan Coogler’s 2013 feature directorial debut Fruitvale Station, starring Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer. Jack Black’s feel-good comedy School of Rock will also depart from the streaming platform. The 2003 film, written by Mike White, follows a struggling musician who pretends to be a substitute teacher. White also acts in the movie alongside Joan Cusack, Sarah Silverman and Miranda Cosgrove. Other films that will no longer be available to...
TV SHOWS
Complex

‘South Park’ Announces New ‘Post Covid’ Special Following News of Paramount+ Deal

The wait for South Park’s next season just became a bit more bearable. On Wednesday afternoon, fans received an 11-second teaser for South Park: Post Covid—a film special that’ll air exclusively on Paramount+. The project comes less than three months after series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced their $900 million ViacomCBS deal, which will include a total of 14 “made-for-TV films” produced for the streamer.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stone
Person
Trey Parker
IGN

South Park: Post COVID Exclusive Debuting on Paramount Plus Next Month

South Park: Post COVID, the first of 14 Paramount+ exclusive South Park specials, will debut on November 25. The second of the South Park specials will be available on Paramount+ in December, followed by a traditional season of the show on Comedy Central in early 2022. South Park creators Trey...
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

What’s Coming to Streaming, Including ‘Ragdoll’ and ‘South Park Covid’

The thriller Ragdoll will premiere on AMC+ on Nov. 11 with new episodes weekly on Thursdays. Disgraced detective DS Nathan Rose (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) has just been reinstated to the London police when he and his colleagues, newly-promoted DI Emily Baxter (Thalissa Teixeira) and young American DC Lake Edmunds (Lucy Hale) are called to a grim discovery. A “ragdoll” hangs from the ceiling, made up of six different body parts.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

South Park will leave COVID behind with first Paramount+ special -- but it won't be "movie scale"

When Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed their $935 million megadeal with ViacomCBS in August, it was reported that they agreed to make 14 movies for Paramount+. Parker and Stone clarify to The Hollywood Reporter that the Paramount+ projects are not feature films, but they are also not the longform South Park specials released on Comedy Central during the pandemic. Today, Paramount+ announced the first South Park special, South Park: Post COVID, will premiere on Nov. 25. The second of the 14 specials is scheduled to drop in December. “With Viacom, we realized we could make them as long or as short as we needed,” Parker says of the upcoming projects. “And they then went and called them movies. They are the ones who said we are giving them 14 movies in seven years. All I can say is for me, personally, I am 52 years old, I have made three movies in my life. So you do the math.” Stone adds: “We’re trying to make what’s on Paramount+ different from anywhere else, so hourlong made-for-TV movies is where our head is at. We’ll do two made-for-TV movies every year. They will be big, but they are not quite movie scale.” Parker and Stone and their crew are still working remotely as their Marina del Rey studio remains closed, and they admit that the lack of in-person interaction has taken a toll. “That energy of closing a show, I think that is something we are trying to figure out remotely,” says Stone. Currently, Stone explains, the plan is for a portion of the South Park crew to return to the studio part-time in January to work on the new season.
PARAMOUNT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#Thanksgiving#Paramount#South Park Co#Thr#Comedy Central Through
themusicuniverse.com

Alanis Morissette, DMX, Juice WRLD HBO films get premiere dates

HBO has announced the premiere dates for Alanis Morissette, DMX, Kenny G and Juice WRLD profiled-films in its Music Box series. The Music Box documentary series was created by Bill Simmons (HBO’s Andre The Giant, Showbiz Kids) and kicked off in July with Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage. The weekly series will air on subsequent Thursdays at the same time and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
TV & VIDEOS
411mania.com

Holiday Episode of Young Rock Gets December Premiere Date

NBC has revealed the premiere date for Young Rock’s holiday special episode. The network announced on Tuesday that the holiday special will air on December 5th at 8 PM ET/PT on the network. The episode is described as follows:. “Christmas Eve, 1982: An unexpected guest shows Dewey that this is...
TV & VIDEOS
thetvaddict.com

November 2021 Premiere Dates: New and Returning Shows

HAWKEYE is coming to Disney+ in November 2021, while Showtime will air the debut of YELLOWJACKETS, and THE SHRINK NEXT DOOR (starring Will Farrell and Paul Rudd) is coming to AppleTV+. The second season of THE HOT ZONE series is also coming to Nat Geo and a new DEXTER series will premiere on Showtime. Meanwhile, over on The CW, there will be new seasons of THE FLASH and RIVERDALE.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thehendersonnews.com

‘South Side’ Season 2 Trailer Teases New Laughs & Guest Stars (VIDEO)

After two years South Side is finally returning to television and HBO Max is celebrating the upcoming November 11 premiere with the release of an all-new trailer. Season 2 of Max Original produced by MTV Entertainment Studios sees the return of friends Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young) who have just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world. Their big dreams for the future though aren’t quite what they imagined.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

ABC Announces 2021 Midseason Premiere Dates

ABC’s set the 2021-2022 midseason premiere dates for The Bachelor, The Chase, and the final season of the award-winning comedy black-ish. The network also confirmed launch dates for the Women of the Movement limited series as well as the first seasons of the family drama Promised Land and the workplace comedy Abbott Elementary.
TV SERIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Women of the Movement, Starring Tony Winner Adrienne Warren, Gets Premiere Date

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Women of the Movement, ABC's upcoming series starring Tina Tony winner Adrienne Warren as Mamie Till-Mobley, who devoted her life to seeking justice for her son Emmett Till, will premiere on January 6, 2022 at 8PM ET. The six-episode series, which is inspired by the book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement by Devery S. Anderson, will air in three parts for three consecutive weeks. As previously reported, the series will also star Tony winner Tonya Pinkins as Mamie’s mother Alma Carthan. Take a look at the teaser trailer below.
MOVIES
411mania.com

Go-Big Show Featuring Cody Rhodes Gets Season Two Premiere Date

TBS’ Go-Big Show, which features Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in the new year. TBS announced on Thursday that the reality competition show will return with its second season on January 6th. The show will feature Rhodes on the judges panel again alongside Rosario Dawson, T-Pain, and Jennifer...
TV SHOWS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy