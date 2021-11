Cardinals DE J.J. Watt is set to undergo surgery on his injured shoulder and is likely to miss the remainder of 2021, as per NFL's Ian Rapoport. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Watt signed with the Cardinals in March to a deal that included $20M in guarantees. Although his stats don't jump off the page in 2021, he has 16 QB pressures and is a savvy run defender. Watt's intelligence and leadership on the field can't be replaced. This is a bitter pill to swallow for one of the all-time greats, and a roster that looks like it can be something special.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO