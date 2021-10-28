CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Dairy Is Steady During Unsteady Times [Opinion]

By National Milk Producers Federation
Lancaster Farming
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final consumption data for 2020 is now in, and it confirms what we already knew in our h U.S. per capita dairy consumptio nearts: For the third consecutive year, U.S. per capita dairy consumption increased, to 655 pounds per person from 653 pounds in 2019, showing...

www.lancasterfarming.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Farming

What Do You See When You Think of a Dairy Farmer?

Many of you may know that I am a history buff and enjoy thinking about current issues in the context of historical happenings. As the old adage says, “Those who ignore history are doomed to relive it.” I’m not certain about whether that is all bad. At any rate, I...
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

Dairy Analyst Says Milk Checks Could Fatten

A dairy analyst says he thinks increasing milk checks are coming, but farmers probably have not seen much of an uptick yet. “We’re not bearish in the short term, for sure,” said Phil Plourd, president of dairy consultancy Blimling and Associates. Plourd spoke in an Oct. 27 call with the...
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

Injecting Some Respect Into the Ivermectin Debate [Opinion]

I had a headache the other day, so I took some cow pain reliever to make it go away. Actually, it was just aspirin that was in the medicine cabinet, and not the aspirin boluses that are kept in the barn. Still, the two medications are the same thing, except...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Farmers#Dairy Products#Nutrition
1420 WBSM

An Historic Moment for SouthCoast and National Labor [OPINION]

After COVID-19 laid bare the comprehensive cruelty of the conditions that many working class Americans are subjected to, organized labor in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and across the country has taken action to demand a fair deal from employers. Last past month was dubbed by labor activists as "Striketober" to...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Lancaster Farming

Why Is Fertilizer So Expensive Right Now?

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — The bad news is that several factors have converged to drive fertilizer prices through the roof. The good news is that when fertilizer prices get that hot, they don’t stay in the stratosphere for years. Crop prices and other factors will bring them back down. “These things...
GRANTVILLE, PA
1420 WBSM

Supply Crisis Could Impact Price of Christmas Trees [OPINION]

First, it was Thanksgiving turkeys, and now it's artificial Christmas trees. As legendary Saturday Night Live character Roseanne Rosannadanna used to say, "It just goes to show you, it's always something. If it ain't one thing, it's another." Yes, it is, Roseanne, and this year's worsening supply chain crisis could send prices soaring for fake Christmas trees.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Industry
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Temporarily Eases Trucking Regulations To Help Livestock Producers Impacted By Drought

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Wednesday to support livestock producers hurting for lack of feeding following this year’s historic drought. In a statement, the governor said that his order waives trucking regulations to allow livestock producers to get access to high-quality feed. The order takes effect immediately and will last 30 days. Over the summer, the extreme and prolonged drought affected areas of rangeland and pasture across Minnesota, causing livestock farmers to adjust how they feed their animals. Some farmers have already used up their hay reserved for winter and require additional feed in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lancaster Farming

Reducing Fertilizer Expenses by Using Soil Tests to Maximize Manure Value

Crops need the macronutrients nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium to grow and thrive, among a host of other secondary and micronutrients, healthy soils, and of course good weather. Extension agronomist Charlie White explains that these macronutrients can be supplied by fertilizers, by the reserves already in the soil, or by manures...
AGRICULTURE
Lancaster Farming

Bipartisan Bills in Congress Take Food Security Seriously [Opinion]

This is truly a watershed moment for agriculture. Several bipartisan bills are moving through both chambers of Congress right now. The American Beef Labeling Act, S.2716, is now under consideration in the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee. Simply put, it requires the U.S. Trade Representative and Department of Agriculture to work with the World Trade Organization to develop language to enable Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (M-COOL) for beef. If no deal is reached by the U.S. trade representative that satisfies the WTO within a year of enactment, S.2716 then becomes law and the U.S. will enjoy the benefits of M-COOL for beef. It is sponsored by two Republicans and two Democrats. It makes so much sense for Americans to understand what country their beef originates from that even Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., who is a vegan, is one of the co-sponsors. This bill is not only good for agricultural producers, but consumers as well. It seems that regardless of the animosity in the nation’s capital, politicians on both sides of the aisle can agree on food safety and agricultural issues. This may be due to the food shortages the U.S. has been experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy