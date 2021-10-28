CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

Florida Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. SYMPHONY. Halloween Spooktacular – By Gulf Coast Symphony at 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Barbara B. Mann...

naples.floridaweekly.com

Florida Weekly

Antiques season is here! Let the shopping begin!

If it’s November, then that means full season soon will be upon us. Restaurants will be brimming with customers and local performing arts venues hope to be packed with happy patrons. Antiques dealers hope for the same, with antiques and specialty shows along both coasts. Shows offer you an opportunity...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

11410 Summerlin Square Drive, Fort Myers Beach; 239-415-4262 or www.sunflowercafefl.com. Hungry for comfort food? Then Sunflower Café may be the place for you. The menu, which includes hearty sandwiches and entrees, also offers an extensive list of breakfast options — no wonder the restaurant’s morning offerings have been voted the best breakfast in Southwest Florida. You can go for the basics — bacon and eggs — or order something more substantial — steak and eggs or a Benedict. Don’t feel like breakfast? There are plenty of seafood dishes and salads on the menu for lunch and dinner.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Florida Weekly

Red Sox volunteer with Habitat for Humanity

As part of its continuing community outreach efforts, more than 100 minor league players, coaches and staff members of the Boston Red Sox recently performed community service for Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry County. As part of community service days on Oct. 12 and Oct. 20, players participated...
CHARITIES
Florida Weekly

Frank Pepe Pizzeria bringing New Haven “apizza” to Florida

What goes around comes around for local pizzerias, so enjoy this week’s pizza hat trick, a third in a series extending beyond October’s National Pizza Month. Q: Thank you for all your posts and keeping us informed as to what is happening and coming to Naples. Would love to know if the famous pizza company Frank Pepe’s Pizza from New Haven, Connecticut, will be opening a branch in Naples. — Joanne Misenti Naples A: The legendary Frank Pepe, regarded as one of the top-ranked pizzerias nationwide for many decades, is making moves closer to Southwest Florida, but it doesn’t have plans to come to Naples yet.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Lee Health shares plans for new hospital campus in Fort Myers

The Lee Health Board of Directors has approved plans to move forward in planning a new hospital campus in the city of Fort Myers. Tentatively known as Lee Health Colonial Campus, the property will sit on 52 acres of land along Challenger Boulevard between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue. The...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Straight No Chaser to perform in Fort Myers

It’s no secret that like virtually every other music act, the a cappella group Straight No Chaser was unable to tour because of the pandemic, a situation that wiped out several 2020 tours for the ensemble. What the pandemic also did was change plans for making the group’s latest holiday...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

IN THE NEWS

Adler honored by manufactured housing industry association. Steven P. Adler, president and owner of Florida-based Murex Properties, was recently inducted into the Recreational Vehicle/Manufactured Housing Hall of Fame for his more than 35 years of innovative experience and leadership in the manufactured home industry. The honor adds Mr. Adler to a list of more than 400 Hall of Fame inductees, one of which was his father, Sydney Adler, who received the recognition in 1980. Murex Properties owns and manages 18 communities in three states, many of which have received Community of the Year distinctions. A member of the Manufactured Housing Institute, Mr. Adler serves on the organization’s board of directors and National Communities Council. He has also served on the Michigan Manufactured Housing Commission and several other industry committees.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Celebrity Startender event benefiting Cancer Alliance of Naples

Dorona restaurant hosted another edition of its Celebrity Startender Series recently with proceeds benefiting the Cancer Alliance of Naples. The Celebrity Startenders were Heather Caine, broker and founder of Caine Premiere Properties & Caine Luxury Team, and 2021 YogaCAN vice chair; Joel Waltzer, MD, FAAD, board certified tified dermatologist and founder of YogaCAN, a yoga fundraiser to benefit CAN; and Saman Freedman, doctorate of dental surgery from NSU, Aesthetic Dentistry at Bayfront and vice president of the board of CAN.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

The Wine Store continues its Saturday afternoon Expressions Series featuring varietals, producers and regions with responsibly farmed and minimal intervention wines. The next complimentary wine tasting, “Five Cabernets – Five Countries,” takes place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. The focus for this event is on the cabernet sauvignon, “King...
DRINKS

