WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

Adler honored by manufactured housing industry association. Steven P. Adler, president and owner of Florida-based Murex Properties, was recently inducted into the Recreational Vehicle/Manufactured Housing Hall of Fame for his more than 35 years of innovative experience and leadership in the manufactured home industry. The honor adds Mr. Adler to a list of more than 400 Hall of Fame inductees, one of which was his father, Sydney Adler, who received the recognition in 1980. Murex Properties owns and manages 18 communities in three states, many of which have received Community of the Year distinctions. A member of the Manufactured Housing Institute, Mr. Adler serves on the organization’s board of directors and National Communities Council. He has also served on the Michigan Manufactured Housing Commission and several other industry committees.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO