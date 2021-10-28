NEWS BRIEFS

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Freedom Waters holding Veterans Meet and Greet aboard Naples Princess. Freedom Waters Foundation invites local veterans to participate in its semiannual Veterans Meet and Greet for a free cruise on the Naples Princess from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8. Boarding begins at noon at the dock, 550 Port...

naples.floridaweekly.com

LIFESTYLE
State
Florida State
Florida Weekly

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

Elementary students at Wilton Manors school in Florida were treated to a field trip on Oct. 27, walking over to Rosie’s Bar and Grill accompanied by Broward County School Board member Sarah Leonardi, who posted about the outing on her official Facebook page. Fox News reported that the post ignited outrage among members of the community, who, beyond their incredulity that a bar and grill was a “field trip” destination, were upset that Rosie’s is an LGBT bar, with items on the menu such as Rhoda Cowboy and Big Girl Burgers. Leonardi and the school district did not comment on the school trip.
WILTON MANORS, FL
Florida Weekly

Frank Pepe Pizzeria bringing New Haven “apizza” to Florida

What goes around comes around for local pizzerias, so enjoy this week’s pizza hat trick, a third in a series extending beyond October’s National Pizza Month. Q: Thank you for all your posts and keeping us informed as to what is happening and coming to Naples. Would love to know if the famous pizza company Frank Pepe’s Pizza from New Haven, Connecticut, will be opening a branch in Naples. — Joanne Misenti Naples A: The legendary Frank Pepe, regarded as one of the top-ranked pizzerias nationwide for many decades, is making moves closer to Southwest Florida, but it doesn’t have plans to come to Naples yet.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

WHEN A ROBOT CALLS

“HONEY, YOUR BANK JUST texted me saying your debit card is locked!”. My husband said this as he walked into our home office carrying his cellphone, a look of concern on his face. He must have been concerned if he left his NFL game that was playing on the TV; I never see him on Sunday afternoons.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Lee Health shares plans for new hospital campus in Fort Myers

The Lee Health Board of Directors has approved plans to move forward in planning a new hospital campus in the city of Fort Myers. Tentatively known as Lee Health Colonial Campus, the property will sit on 52 acres of land along Challenger Boulevard between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue. The...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

An unexpected hospitalization

Last winter, Debbie Eichler and her husband were looking forward to spending a few weeks in Fort Myers — their annual trip from Ohio to enjoy warmer weather in Southwest Florida. Unfortunately, after their arrival, Ms. Eichler experienced symptoms that brought her to the emergency department at Lee Memorial Hospital. After a CT scan of her abdomen, she found out she had a mass in her colon.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Bank recognized for efforts during pandemic

Sanibel Captiva Community Bank has received a 2021 Industry Appreciation Award from the Horizon Council, Horizon Foundation and Lee County Economic Development. The bank won the Business Resiliency and Innovation Award, a special award category for 2021 to recognize businesses that successfully pivoted operations, products or services to be resilient and respond to the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank was recognized for its work administering the Small Business.
CREDITS & LOANS
Florida Weekly

IN THE NEWS

Adler honored by manufactured housing industry association. Steven P. Adler, president and owner of Florida-based Murex Properties, was recently inducted into the Recreational Vehicle/Manufactured Housing Hall of Fame for his more than 35 years of innovative experience and leadership in the manufactured home industry. The honor adds Mr. Adler to a list of more than 400 Hall of Fame inductees, one of which was his father, Sydney Adler, who received the recognition in 1980. Murex Properties owns and manages 18 communities in three states, many of which have received Community of the Year distinctions. A member of the Manufactured Housing Institute, Mr. Adler serves on the organization’s board of directors and National Communities Council. He has also served on the Michigan Manufactured Housing Commission and several other industry committees.
CAPE CORAL, FL

