Modesto, CA

Modesto approves plan to charge residents’ insurance companies for fire department services

By Eric Rucker, FOX40 Web Desk
 7 days ago

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto City Council approved a plan for the fire department to charge residents’ insurance companies for some of its services, similar to what other local fire departments do.

The plan is a way to help fund public safety where tax dollars have fallen short and includes services like fire response and car accidents.

Reaction from Modesto residents Wednesday was mixed.

“Whatever we can do to keep them in their jobs protecting us is important to me,” said resident Charles Brooks.

Others believe the city should be able to fund public safety with the money already available.

‘It was just too much’: Heavy rain hurts business at Modesto pumpkin farm

“It’s just about a subject that is kind of tender with most Americans because we are all in the same boat together paying these taxes,” said resident Victoria Garcia.

During Tuesday’s presentation to the city council, Modesto’s fire chief promised that residents’ insurance rates would not increase if their company was charged for the department’s services, however during public comment, one man said he didn’t believe him.

“They will raise your rates, your automotive, your health, any of it, your homeowner’s,” said the man.

Modesto fire said it also has a plan to recoup costs for those they serve from outside the city, adding those without insurance would continue to receive services from the fire department.

Officials project the city will net over $1 million annually for charging insurance companies and the plan is expected to begin early next year.

Comments / 5

Ricardo Perez
7d ago

So the firefighters who ask the city through unions negotiations for pay raises that ultimately get paid by it's citizens they represent,now want to charge your insurance to respond to an emergency.🤔 Then why are we paying for your hourly package rate, which pays for the hourly take home rate separate to the health and welfare and retirement funds. Where does charging the car insurance and health insurance help out the citizens pocketbook? If your insurance happens to pay it will ultimately go up!! We All are struggling with this PLANDEMIC and the government isn't helping either. "WE ARE LOOKING AT WAYS TO MAINTAINING THE LEVEL OF SERVICE THAT THE COMMUNITY EXPECTS," said Ernst. Listen BROTHER you in the public sector always use the scare tactic of intimidation of you need us to respond to fire and emergencies. If your not in it to support your community but only for the gain of making money on behalf of your citizens then it be best that you ALL switch occupations and become POLITIC

Reply
6
Carol Wherry Guerrero
7d ago

Hard to believe that insurance rates won't escalate!! Taxpayers should expect public services that we pay for..

Reply
4
FOX40

FOX40

