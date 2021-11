“It’s autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves.”. Words to live by this season, I’d say. And the thing about changing seasons is that it does stir the desire to change things up: our clothing, our home décor, and, for me at least, the desire to cook differently. This is the time of year when I want warm, cozy comfort — as much in the blankets and cushions on our sofa as in the food on our table. I think it was Nietzsche who said, “Autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature.” I am certainly here for that!

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO