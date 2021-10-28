CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks decline on China worries, coal plunge hurts Indonesia

By Anushka Trivedi
 7 days ago

* U.S. bans China Telecom's unit * Indonesian rupiah, stocks decline as coal tumbles again * Malaysia Sept trade data beats expectations By Anushka Trivedi Oct 28 (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell across the board on Thursday as investors were unsettled by risks of renewed U.S.-China tension, potentially adding to existing global supply chain issues, while the Indonesian rupiah led losses among currencies. Stocks of trade-reliant Asian countries like Philippines , Singapore and Indonesia shed between 0.3% and 0.7%. Shanghai equities dropped the most, down 1.1%, with the yuan easing 0.1%. Investor focus was squarely on developments in China, grappling with an economic slowdown due to an energy crunch and crisis in its property sector, with fresh COVID-19 outbreaks adding to jitters. News of the U.S. telecoms regulator revoking China Telecom's authorisation to operate late on Wednesday compounded worries for market participants only too aware that tensions between the world's two biggest economies previously threw global trade into a disarray. "Focus in the region may revolve around ongoing COVID-19 risks in China, with infections in Beijing at an eight-month high," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at retail trading platform IG. The ban on China Telecom also "fuelled concerns that further escalation could possibly bring back more U.S. scrutiny on Chinese technology players, weighing on sentiment." Jakarta shares fell as much as 1.2%, to a two-week low, with energy stocks leading the decline as coal futures plunged after China stepped up ways in which it can control prices. Indonesia is the world's top thermal coal exporter. The rupiah fell 0.2% on the same news, having lost 1.3% over the past 10 days since Beijing pledged to intervene in the coal market. The Philippine peso and the South Korean won also slipped, while most other currencies traded flat as souring risk sentiment supported the greenback's safe-haven status in the Asia trading session. The Malaysian ringgit recouped early losses to gain 0.1% after September's trade data beat expectations handily due to a surge in petroleum products and palm oil exports. HIGHLIGHTS ** Singapore's 5-year benchmark yield is up 12.3 basis points at 1.395%​​ ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up about 0.89 basis points at 6.162% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Keppel DC REIT, down 1.7% and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, down 1.03% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0440 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCK STOCKS YTD % S DAILY % Japan +0.24 -9.07 -0.92 5.05 China -0.10 +2.04 -0.93 1.61 India +0.19 -2.42 -0.61 29.45 Indonesia -0.20 -1.11 -1.02 9.30 Malaysia +0.10 -3.11 -0.67 -3.36 Philippines -0.20 -5.42 -1.07 0.18 S.Korea -0.03 -7.19 0.20 5.50 Singapore +0.06 -1.97 -0.39 12.72 Taiwan +0.01 +2.37 -0.37 15.47 Thailand +0.33 -9.89 0.01 12.32 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won firms, other Asian currencies mostly flat

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.220 113.98 -0.21 Sing dlr 1.349 1.3476 -0.10 Taiwan dlr 27.830 27.853 +0.08 Korean won 1180.100 1181.6 +0.13 Baht 33.330 33.31 -0.06 Peso 50.594 50.608 +0.03 Rupiah 14300.000 14295 -0.03 Rupee 74.455 74.455 +0.00 Ringgit 4.152 4.152 +0.00 Yuan 6.397 6.4062 +0.15 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.220 103.24 -9.61 Sing dlr 1.349 1.3209 -2.08 Taiwan dlr 27.830 28.483 +2.35 Korean won 1180.100 1086.20 -7.96 Baht 33.330 29.96 -10.11 Peso 50.594 48.01 -5.11 Rupiah 14300.000 14040 -1.82 Rupee 74.455 73.07 -1.87 Ringgit 4.152 4.0400 -2.70 Yuan 6.397 6.5283 +2.06 (Compiled by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies steady after Fed unveils taper

* Chinese yuan rises 0.2% * South Korean stocks rise 0.5% By Indranil Sarkar Nov 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies held steady on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates but approved plans to start unwinding its stimulus programme, while China's yuan touched a near one-week high. The Fed announced on Wednesday that it would trim its bond buying by $15 billion a week from this month, while leaving open the option to quicken or slow the pace as needed, but signalled it would stay patient before raising borrowing costs. The yuan < CNY=CFXS> firmed 0.2% high, reflecting broad dollar weakness in global markets sparked by a dovish tone seen in the Fed's policy statement. "The Federal Reserve finally accepted the economy has made enough progress to start slowing the rate of Quantitative Easing (QE) purchases," analysts at ING wrote in a note. "The economy is re-accelerating and inflation will hit 6%, meaning that pressure on the Fed to end QE early and hike rates will undoubtedly grow." The Thai baht, Taiwan dollar and Philippine peso were all largely flat. South Korean stocks rose 0.5% after falling about 1.4% on Tuesday, buoyed by technology giants Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix climbing 1% and 1.9% respectively. The won slipped 0.1%. Share markets across the Asia Pacific firmed on Thursday following the Fed's decision, which analysts say could feel the pain of the taper decision more than other regions. "If, as expected, the U.S. dollar rally continues, and U.S. yields rise,...(it) could lead to a burst of imported inflation if the region’s central banks choose not to spend foreign currency reserves defending their currencies." Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific at OANDA said. Stock markets in Singapore, Malaysia and India were closed on Thursday due to a holiday. Investors are now awaiting a Bank of England policy decision later in the day which may kick off a rate hike cycle with uncertain implications for debt markets globally. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.3 basis points at 6.2%​​ ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 9 basis points at 1.8% ** Malaysia, Singapore and India on holiday Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0437 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD DAILY YTD % % % % Japan -0.15 -9.56 <.N225 0.77 8.40 > China <CNY=C +0.19 +2.10 <.SSEC 0.64 1.38 FXS> > India <INR=I +0.00 -1.87 <.NSEI 0.00 -100.0 N> > 0 Indonesi -0.14 -1.92 <.JKSE 0.82 10.48 a > Malaysia +0.00 -3.18 <.KLSE 0.00 -5.89 > Philippi +0.01 -5.13 0.02 0.65 nes S.Korea <KRW=K +0.10 -7.98 <.KS11 0.46 4.04 FTC> > Singapor -0.10 -2.08 0.00 13.22 e Taiwan <TWD=T -0.01 +2.25 <.TWII -0.06 16.15 P> > Thailand <THB=T -0.06 -10.11 <.SETI 0.54 11.81 H> > (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
India, Indonesia and Philippines join coal transition programme

GLASGOW (Reuters) – India, Indonesia and the Philippines will join South Africa as the first recipients of a multibillion dollar pilot programme aimed at accelerating their transition from coal power to clean energy, the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) said on Thursday. The four countries account for 15% of global emissions...
METALS-Aluminium prices plunge as China ramps up coal production

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell sharply on Thursday as China said its coal output had shot up and would continue to rise, helping to ease a power crisis that has forced smelters to reduce production. China produces more than half the world’s aluminium. The benchmark contract on...
EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso leads declines among Latam FX as oil prices plunge

* Brazil' real erases losses, up 0.3% * Colombian risk premium set to rise - cenbank * Brazil's Cielo rallies as Q3 profit doubles (Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew Nov 4 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso slipped on Thursday after oil prices slid following a report that Saudi Arabia's will raise its oil output, while the Peruvian sol held its ground after a blockade in the country's largest copper mine was lifted. The peso dropped 1% against a firming dollar as oil prices were slammed on a report that Saudi Arabia's oil output will soon surpass 10 million barrels per day for the first time since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Colombia's central bank said the country's risk premium will rise this year and next to above its average for the last 15 years as an increase in its macroeconomic imbalances and stress on international financial markets weigh. Meanwhile, minutes of Colombia's last central bank meeting showed members decided unanimously to continue to normalize monetary policy, although there were dissenting views regarding the pace of this process. "The wording of the minutes, and our expectation that inflation pressures are likely to persist in the near-term, support our view of consecutive hikes of 50bps in each of the next four monetary policy meetings; this implies a policy rate at 3.0% by year-end," Credit Suisse analyst Alberto J. Rojas said. The sol firmed 0.2% on hopes that miners could resume copper production at the Antamina mine. Peru is the world's second largest copper producer and the protests had sent the currency to three-week lows. A surge in copper prices also helped the currency on Thursday. Meanwhile, weakness in the pound and euro following the Bank of England's decision to keep rates unchanged, saw the dollar firm. Brazil's real eased 0.5%, after a strong session on Wednesday following hawkish Brazilian central bank minutes. With food prices on the rise - the FAO global food price index hit a 10 year high - EM central banks have adopted tightening cycles to stave off inflation, but the aggressive pace, especially in some economies like Brazil, runs the risk of choking economic growth. Data on Thursday showed industrial production in Brazil fell a more than expected 0.4% in September from August, but separate data showed Brazil's October Services PMI rose from a month earlier. In a boost on the climate front, the Climate Investment Funds said Ukraine, Fiji, Colombia, Kenya and Mali will be the first countries to benefit from an investment program that will help developing countries transform their power grids to carry growing levels of renewable energy. Among stocks, banks led Brazil's Bovespa stocks index lower with Itau Unibanco sliding 2.8% despite a 35% jump in third-quarter profit. Payments company Cielo surged 9.1% after its quarterly profit more than doubled. Chile's IPSA index jumped 3.8% to six-week highs, while Mexico's IPC index remained flat. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1945 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1267.27 0.38 MSCI LatAm 2120.56 -0.71 Brazil Bovespa 103677.09 -1.84 Mexico IPC 51915.37 0.07 Chile IPSA 4473.40 3.79 Argentina MerVal 91019.82 -1.167 Colombia COLCAP 1392.70 -0.84 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.6147 -0.48 Mexico peso 20.5560 -0.13 Chile peso 814 -0.16 Colombia peso 3866.34 -1.00 Peru sol 4.0005 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 99.9500 -0.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 196 1.53 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Frances Kerry, Elaine Hardcastle)
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls the most in 7 weeks as oil slides

(Adds dealer quote and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.6% against the greenback * Canadian exports fall 2.3% in September * Price of U.S. oil settles 2.5% lower * Canadian 10-year yield eases 7.8 basis points to 1.656% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar on Thursday weakened against its U.S. counterpart by the most in nearly seven weeks as oil prices fell and the greenback rallied against a basket of major currencies. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.2468 to the greenback, or 80.21 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since Sept. 17. It touched its weakest intraday level in more than three weeks at 1.2471. "Choppy oil prices played a significant role in Canadian dollar direction," Rahim Madhavji, president at Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange, said in a note. Oil prices reversed earlier gains in a volatile session after a report that Saudi Arabia's oil output will soon surpass 10 million barrels per day for the first time since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. crude oil futures settled 2.5% lower at $78.81 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar rebounded from a dip after the U.S. Federal Reserve repeated it saw high inflation as transitory. The decline for the loonie came as data showed Canada's exports fell in September, with a semiconductor chip shortage weighing on motor vehicle and parts production. The Canadian employment report for October, due on Friday, can offer further clues about the strength of the domestic economy. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year eased 7.8 basis points to 1.656%, after touching on Monday its highest level since May 2019 at 1.766%. The gap between the Ontario and Canadian 10-year yields narrowed by 6 basis points to a spread of 52 basis points in favor of Ontario's bond. The province, which is the world's largest sub-sovereign borrower, projected a smaller budget deficit for the current fiscal year. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Global stocks mixed after weak banks earnings, oil reverses gains

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - World equities markets fluctuated after hitting new records on Thursday and ended mixed following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to start scaling back its bond-buying program this month. The Bank of England, in announcing it would keep interest rates on hold, also dashed investors' expectations...
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rose 1.14% to $2,965.35 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $7.65 below its 52-week high ($2,973.00), which the company reached on October 27th.
Peloton shares sink as slowing demand hits annual forecast

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) on Thursday cut its full-year forecast by at least $600 million, saying demand for its exercise bikes and treadmills was slowing faster than expected as people return to pre-pandemic habits. Its shares plunged 26% in extended trading as the home fitness leader...
You Need to Know This About Investing in China

As the world’s largest country by population and second-largest by gross domestic product, China represents a major investment opportunity. The country has the biggest retail market and Chinese buyers consume more automobiles and smart phones than any other. However, investing … Continue reading → The post You Need to Know This About Investing in China appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies weaken as investors await Fed rate outlook

* Fed policy statement announcement due at 1800 GMT * Malaysia keeps interest rate unchanged at 1.75% By Indranil Sarkar Nov 3 (Reuters) - Asian currencies slipped on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's expected commentary on unwinding its pandemic-era policy support, with Thailand's baht down on a bleak annual economic growth forecast. The South Korean won declined 0.6% to lead losses against a firm dollar as investors awaited rate hike clues from the Fed heading into next year. "Fussing over whether the Fed will announce 'taper', the gradual wind down of Quantitative Easing (QE), at this week's FOMC is as useful as rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic," Mizuho analysts wrote. "Markets fully expect that the Fed is already on course to taper and wind down QE by mid-2022." The Malaysian ringgit inched 0.2% lower but stayed largely unchanged after the country's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, to support economic growth. With macroeconomic policy focused on supporting economic recovery and given the low and stable core inflation, the overnight policy rate was expected to stay at current record low of 1.75% well into 2022, analysts at Maybank wrote in a note. The baht fell 0.4% after the country's deputy prime minister said economic growth would be subdued this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thailand this week re-opened its borders to fully vaccinated tourists after about 18 months of restrictions, but investors feel it is a little bit too early to determine its economic impact. South Korean stocks dropped 1.3%, after posting their best single-day gain in three weeks in the previous session. The rupiah shed 0.2% as the country's economic growth likely slowed significantly in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati separately told Reuters on Tuesday that they could phase out coal-fired power plants by 2040 if the world's top thermal coal exporter gets sufficient financial help from the international community. Philippine stocks jumped 1.4%, with supermarket operator AllDay Marts, owned by the country's richest man, soaring 50% in its market debut. HIGHLIGHTS ** Singapore's top lenders United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively, even after posting higher Q3 profits ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 1.6 basis points at 6.2%​​ ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down 1 basis points at 1.8%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0728 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK RIC YTD DAILY S DAILY % % YTD % % Japan +0.06 -9.34 -0.43 7.57 China <CNY=C +0.03 +2.03 -0.20 0.73 FXS> India <INR=I +0.23 -1.94 -0.15 27.76 N> Indonesia -0.38 -1.85 0.86 9.54 Malaysia -0.19 -3.23 -0.42 -5.90 Philippines +0.06 -4.98 1.11 0.63 S.Korea <KRW=K -0.61 -8.07 -1.25 3.56 FTC> Singapore -0.01 -2.10 -0.44 13.17 Taiwan <TWD=T +0.04 +2.32 0.33 16.22 P> Thailand <THB=T -0.36 -10.16 0.05 11.68 H> (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
EMERGING MARKETS-Lira battles inflation as EM stocks slip ahead of Fed

* More interest rates cuts to come in Turkey - economist. * China’s economy faces new downward pressures - Premier Li. Nov 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s lira underperformed on Wednesday as annual inflation neared 20%, widening the gap with the policy rate, and emerging market stocks extended losses to a seventh straight session in anticipation of tapering news from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm as major cenbank meetings in spotlight

* Singapore dollar strengthens 0.1% * S. Korea stocks set for best day in a month By Indranil Sarkar Nov 2 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited key central bank meetings to gauge the outlook on rates for next year, while Singapore's dollar firmed on reports policymakers would act on growing inflation risks. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its cash rate at a record low of 0.1%, but dropped both a commitment to keeping bond yields low and its projection of no hike in interest rates until 2024, as inflation crept up in the country. All eyes are now on policy meetings by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England later this week that could set the tone for risk appetite heading into the next year. Thailand's baht, the Philippine peso and the Malaysian ringgit strengthened between 0.1% and 0.3% as the greenback eased after notching its biggest daily rise in more than four months on Monday. The Singapore dollar edged up 0.1% after Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, said in a TV interview that they were watching out for signs of accelerating inflation and were ready to act against it. The Korean won firmed 0.2% after the country's consumer inflation accelerated to a near 10-year peak in October, forcing the Bank of Korea (BoK) to revise up its 2021 price projections and reinforcing the case for another interest rate hike soon. Even if inflation normalises, it will remain above BoK's 2% target for the rest of the year, said Krystal Tan, economist at ANZ research, adding that a rate hike is very likely this month if the country's economic recovery stays its course. Investors also welcomed the government's plan to seek inclusion of its sovereign bonds into MSCI's developed markets index. The baht was up 0.2% as Bangkok welcomed first tourists for quarantine-free holiday, but investors cautiously waited to check if this move would spur a spike in fresh infections. "Foreign tourism is unlikely to see a near-term surge as many countries have quarantine restrictions for returning tourists," ANZ Research analysts said in a separate note. Upside momentum has eased for the baht as it sees a host of other risks, including unfavourable trade balance on rising crude prices considering Thailand is a net oil importer, they added. Coming off a holiday, Philippine stocks jumped 1.5%. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 1.7 basis points at 6.2%​​ ** Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.1 basis points at 3.6%​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0724 GMT COUNTR FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS Y RIC DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan +0.28 -9.17 -0.43 7.57 China <CNY=C +0.01 +2.04 -1.10 0.94 FXS> India <INR=I +0.19 -2.22 -0.05 28.17 N> Indone -0.11 -1.54 -0.80 8.72 sia Malays +0.05 -3.09 0.52 -5.43 ia Philip +0.35 -4.81 0.73 -0.47 pines S.Kore <KRW=K +0.18 -7.51 1.16 4.87 a FTC> Singap +0.09 -1.95 0.25 13.48 ore Taiwan <TWD=T +0.02 +2.29 -0.01 15.84 P> Thaila <THB=T +0.21 -10.00 0.43 11.83 nd H> (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
