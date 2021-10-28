Qatar signs deal with Accor to manage World Cup fan accommodation

The brand-new Qatar 2022 venue is a shining example of what next year's World Cup is to the Arab region... Yet another key milestone on the road to the 2022 World Cup was achieved by hosts Qatar on Friday when the Al Thumama stadium was thrown open to the world. The sixth tournament-ready venue for the World Cup next year was launched with the stadium hosting the Amir Cup final between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO