Qatar signs deal with Accor to manage World Cup fan accommodation

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOHA (Reuters) – Qatar has awarded Europe’s largest hotel group Accor to manage apartments and villas that will house fans visiting Qatar during next year’s World Cup, the Cup’s organising committee said on Thursday. Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement it had...

Related
World Soccer Talk

Qatar World Cup final venue 98.5 percent complete: official

Doha (AFP) – Work on Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, which will host the 2022 World Cup final, is nearly complete, an official said on Thursday, with only systems checks and commissions left to tackle. “We are at approximately 98.5 percent completion,” Tamim El Abed, project manager for the stadium, told AFP...
FIFA
goal.com

'A World Cup that celebrates Arab culture' - The spectacular Al Thumama stadium truly defines Qatar 2022

The brand-new Qatar 2022 venue is a shining example of what next year's World Cup is to the Arab region... Yet another key milestone on the road to the 2022 World Cup was achieved by hosts Qatar on Friday when the Al Thumama stadium was thrown open to the world. The sixth tournament-ready venue for the World Cup next year was launched with the stadium hosting the Amir Cup final between Al Sadd and Al Rayyan.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Qatar opens fifth 2022 World Cup venue

Doha (AFP) – Qatar inaugurated on Friday its fifth stadium for the 2022 World Cup, welcoming thousands of spectators who have either recently recovered from coronavirus or have been vaccinated. The launch of the Al Thumama stadium, 12 kilometres (7.5 miles) south of the capital Doha, comes as the Gulf...
FIFA
Daily Mail

David Beckham under fire for his £150m ambassadorial deal with Qatar as calls mount for him to be removed from his UNICEF role over country's poor human rights record with England icon also accused of sportswashing as he prepares to front 2022 World Cup

David Beckham is under fire over reports he has signed a deal worth £150million over 10 years to become the face of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and an ambassador for the emirate. Qatar has been accused of human rights violations, in particular over its attitudes towards women and...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mills
Birmingham Star

FIFA World Cup: Al Thumama Stadium unveiled for Qatar 2022

Doha [Qatar], October 23 (ANI): Qatar's sixth FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament venue was unveiled on Friday night when Al Thumama Stadium hosted the Amir Cup Final between Al Rayyan and Al Sadd. The inauguration ceremony took place prior to the final and involved local schoolchildren celebrating the design of...
FIFA
BBC

David Beckham urged to speak out on Qatar World Cup 2022

Former England captain David Beckham has been urged to speak out about the "deeply concerning" human rights situation in Qatar by Amnesty International. Beckham has signed a lucrative deal to be a 2022 Qatar World Cup ambassador. Human rights issues in the host country have been under scrutiny since Qatar...
UEFA
martechseries.com

FIFA and Hisense Jointly Release Announcement: Hisense to Be the Official Sponsor of Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on October 20 that Hisense, a global technology leader, will be the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. He said, “With Hisense’s premium products and cutting-edge technologies, we expect to jointly create an immersive and unforgettable football viewing experience for fans worldwide via technological innovation.” By successively sponsoring the Europe and World Cups, Hisense has stood out as the only Chinese company to sponsor world-class events for four years in a row.
FIFA
Telegraph

David Beckham forced to defend himself over signing £150m deal to promote Qatar

David Beckham has defended himself from criticism by human rights groups over his lucrative ambassadorial role with the Qatar World Cup. The former England captain came under attack from both LGBT+ and workers' rights campaigners after it was claimed he is making £15 million a year working with the nation.
FIFA
