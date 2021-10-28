Siegel sweeps cross country region championships

New Jersey's longtime state Senate president Steve Sweeney, the second-most powerful lawmaker in the state, was defeated in a stunning upset by a political newcomer. The Associated Press called the race for Republican Edward Durr on Thursday morning, with Durr holding a lead of more than 2,000 votes. Durr, a truck driver, spent just $2,300 on his race, according to the latest campaign finance filings. Sweeney has been president of the New Jersey Senate since 2010, which NJ.com reports is the longest tenure of anyone in the job.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 32 MINUTES AGO