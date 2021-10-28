SPD Detective, DOC Specialist Shoot Suspect During Joint Task Force Investigation in Des Moines

A Seattle Police detective and a Washington State Department of Corrections specialist shot and wounded a man on Wednesday while attempting to arrest him on a felony warrant in Des Moines, Washington.

Around 3:30 p.m., members of the US Marshals Taskforce—which includes officers from SPD and other regional jurisdictions—had received information the suspect, who was wanted for first-degree kidnapping, was in the 27000 block of Pacific Highway.

When taskforce members attempted to contact the man near a gas station in the area, he drew a gun. One SPD officer and one Washington State DOC specialist fired, striking the man.

Medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. No one else was injured in the incident.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene.

Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability, the Office of Inspector General and the SPD Force Investigation Team responded to the scene. The SPD officer will be placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with SPD policy while the investigation is ongoing.