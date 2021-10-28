CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Solvay raises FY cash flow outlook after Q3 beat

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDoPP_0cf1SKIk00

(Reuters) - Solvay raised its full-year free cash flow guidance on Thursday after third-quarter results beat estimates supported by strong demand in the automotive, electronics, and building sectors, as well as cost cutting.

The company now sees free cash flow at the end of the year of around 800 million euros ($928 million), up from previous guidance of 750 million euros which had already been upgraded in July.

“Further actions are being implemented to account for the rising raw materials, energy and logistics costs,” Chief Executive Officer Ilham Kadri said in a statement.

Solvay, whose products range from base chemicals such as soda ash to speciality polymers, reported third-quarter sales of 2.57 billion euros, beating a company-provided consensus of 2.41 billion euros.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the quarter stood at 599 million euros, also above a consensus of 570 million euros.

The company, which makes lithium derivatives for batteries, confirmed its guidance for full-year EBITDA of 2.2 to 2.3 billion euros, flagging however that energy prices would continue to be high in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.8624 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Square quarterly profit jumps on bitcoin boost

(Reuters) - Square Inc reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter gross profit on Thursday, fueled by a jump in bitcoin transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App. The payments firm, which is acquiring buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd for $29 billion, posted gross profit of $1.13...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Arhaus set for downbeat debut after retailer's downsized IPO priced below expected range

Arhaus Inc. appears headed for a downbeat debut on Wall Street, as the Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer's stock is indicated to open below the downsized initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $13 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $17 a share. The company raised $167.7 million as it sold 12.90 million shares in the IPO, which was expected, but selling shareholders didn't end up selling the 10.00 million shares that was expected. The stock was recently indicated to open on the Nasdaq at around $12.50, or 3.8% below the IPO price. At that price, the company would be valued at about $1.75 billion, well below the previously expected valuation of up to $2.38 billion. The company is going public on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF slipped 0.3% in morning trading while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Etsy beats Q3 expectations but delivers light outlook

Etsy published its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, beating market expectations but delivering a light Q4 outlook. The company posted a Q3 net income of $89.9 million, down 2% year-over-year, with diluted earnings per share of 62 cents. The decline in net income was due to acquisition-related expenses and non-cash amortization for the acquisitions of Depop and Elo7. Revenue came to $532.4 million, up 17.9% versus a year prior.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

AIG profit beats Wall St estimates on general insurance boost

(Reuters) - American International Group Inc exceeded market estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday as its general insurance business faced fewer natural catastrophe and COVID-19 pandemic-related claims. The U.S. insurer posted an underwriting income of $20 million in its general insurance business in the third quarter, compared with a $423...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Ash#Cash Flow#Flow Free#Fy#Ebitda
TheStreet

Kellogg Stock Falls On Q3 Earnings Beat As Strike Holds Profit Outlook

Kellogg Co. (K) - Get Kellogg Company (K) Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Thursday, and lifted its full-year sales forecast, but cautioned that supply constraints and "labor challenges' would keep profits near the lower end of its prior guidance. Kellogg said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

QuinStreet Shares Soar On Q1 Beat, Raised FY22 Outlook

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 15% year-on-year to $159.6 million, beating the consensus of $152.3 million. The revenue excluding divested businesses grew 25% Y/Y. Adjusted EPS of $0.17 beat the consensus of $0.16. "Revenue in all client verticals grew at double-digit rates or better year-over-year,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
massdevice.com

AtriCure posts Street-beating Q3 results, maintains full-year outlook

AtriCure (NSDQ:ATRC) posted third-quarter results today that beat the consensus forecast on Wall Street and maintained its outlook for the full year. The Mason, Ohio-based atrial fibrillation (AFib) technology developer reported profits of $97.1 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, on sales of $70.5 million for the three months ended Sept. 30.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

EPAM Systems Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, Solid Outlook

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51.6% year-on-year to $988.5 million, beating the consensus of $964.1 million. Acquisitions completed in the last twelve months contributed 5.0% to revenue growth. Non-GAAP income from operations was $179.6 million, up 45.7% Y/Y. The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 70...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Schaeffer's Investment Research

EA Stock Boosted After Beat-and-Raise

The shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) are up 2.9% at $143.60 this morning, following the video game company's fiscal second-quarter earnings report. The firm reported profits of $1.49 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $1.17 per share, while its revenue also beat forecasts. Additionally, Electronic Arts lifted its full-year outlook, citing strong sales in its sports-related games. In fact, EA's sales doubled for the quarter, also topping expectations.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Southwestern Energy stock rises after $1.85 billion cash, stock deal to buy GEP Haynesville

Shares of Southwestern Energy Co. rose 1.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the Texas-based natural gas producer announced an agreement to buy GEP Haynesville LLC in a cash and stock deal valued at $1.85 billion. The deal, which is expected to close by the end of 2021, includes $1.325 billion in cash and about 99 million Southwestern shares valued at about $525 million. "This strategic move positions Southwestern as the largest producer in the Haynesville and enhances our leading presence in the top two premier natural gas basins in the US," said Southwestern Chief Executive Bill Way. After the deal closes, Southwestern expects to produce about 4.7 billions of cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) per day. The stock has run up 69.8% year to date through Wednesday, while continuous natural-gas futures has soared 127.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 24.1%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Livent raises full-year revenue outlook on lithium demand boost

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp boosted its 2021 sales forecast on Thursday, encouraged by rising demand for the electric vehicle battery metal. The company expects full-year revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with a prior estimate of between $370 million and $390 million. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Kellogg raises sales guidance despite labor strike

Kellogg Co. reported third-quarter net income of $307 million, or 89 cents per share, down from $348 million, or $1.01 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.09 beat the FactSet consensus for 94 cents. Sales of $3.622 billion were up from $3.429 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $3.541 billion. Kellogg U.S. cereal plant workers have gone on strike, one of many challenges the company says it faces in the fourth quarter. But Kellogg raised its full-year organic sales growth guidance to an increase of 2% to 3%. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $14.041 billion, suggesting 2% growth. Kellogg stock has edged up 1.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 24% for the period.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Peloton shares sink as slowing demand hits annual forecast

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O) on Thursday cut its full-year forecast by at least $600 million, saying demand for its exercise bikes and treadmills was slowing faster than expected as people return to pre-pandemic habits. Its shares plunged 26% in extended trading as the home fitness leader...
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Gildan Sales Up 8% on 2-Year Basis

Gildan said higher activewear and underwear sales and cost controls helped boost the bottom line in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. said Thursday that sales above pre-pandemic levels, combined with a stronger margin profile, drove record earnings for the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Gildan said adjusted gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was up 400 basis points primarily due to “Back to Basics” cost efficiencies and lower raw material costs, while net selling prices were essentially in line with third quarter 2019 levels. Gildan said it generated record third quarter free cash flow...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Pinterest forecasts strong sales as ad spending booms

(Reuters) -Pinterest Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue growth in the high-teens percentage range, after online retailers splurging on ads before the holiday season helped the image-sharing company beat quarterly estimates. Shares of the company rose 1.4% after the bell on Thursday, as it saw increased demand from large retail advertisers and...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Howmet Aerospace shares fall premarket after revenue miss and guidance that lags consensus

Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares slid 1.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the former unit of Pittsburgh-based Arconic missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered guidance that lagged consensus. The company posed net income of $27 million, or 6 cents a share, down from $74 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding special items, the company had EPS of 27 cents a share, ahead of the 25 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 13% to $1.28 billion, missing the $1.30 billion FactSet consensus. "Third quarter 2021 marked the start of the commercial aerospace recovery,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Reynolds Consumer Products shares fall as high costs for labor and raw materials take a toll on outlook

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. shares fell 5.5% in Thursday premarket trading after the company narrowed its guidance as higher costs take a toll. Net income totaled $66 million, or 31 cents per share, down from $113 million, or 54 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 33 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 32 cents. Revenue of $876 million was down from $797 million and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $880 million. "Our third round of pricing actions was implemented as planned, and a fourth round of pricing goes into effect in early 2022," said Chief Executive...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy