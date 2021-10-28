I-25 South Gap project enters final year of construction

UPDATE (Oct. 28, 2021, 4:15 p.m.): Traffic shifts and lane closures have been rescheduled to next week, weather permitting, in the third segment of the Interstate 64 Widening Project as final paving operations continue. These two traffic shifts will entail shifting traffic on I-64 west from the inside lanes onto the newly paved center and right travel lanes to allow for the placement of the final surface layer of pavement on the inside lanes. Starting overnight as early as Oct. 31, project crews will first shift westbound traffic on I-64 starting from the eastern limits of the project near Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) to the Queens Creek bridge. Once this shift is complete, a second westbound shift is scheduled to take place overnight as early as Nov. 2 from the Queens Creek bridge to the western project limits near Route 199/Newman Road (exit 234) in Lightfoot. To complete the traffic shift operations, crews will alternate single-lane closures westbound, starting as early as 7 p.m. each night until 5 a.m., as well as implement brief stoppages overnight to transition the traffic safely to the new lanes. Additional traffic shifts and closures through the rest of the project corridor will continue to take place over the next couple of months as crews finish the final surface paving operations on both the new and reconstructed lanes, creating a smooth driving surface across all lanes by the end of the year. Motorists are reminded to obey the reduced work zone speed limit and drive with caution when traveling in the project work zone, especially when navigating the upcoming new traffic patterns. Please note that the story below does not reflect this change of date. Reference this update to plan your drive.

