I-25 South Gap project enters final year of construction

castlepinesconnection.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation and graphic provided by Colorado Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced it has entered its fourth and final year of the I-25 South Gap highway construction. The entire project cost is $419 million and is expected to conclude in November 2022. CDOT expects the project will...

www.castlepinesconnection.com

