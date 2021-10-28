Marshall’s girls basketball team held its first practice this week and joining the team will be Are’Anna Gill, but as of now, she’s not thinking about basketball. “To be honest, volleyball season has gone by way too fast,” Gill a junior for the Lady Mavs volleyball team said. “It seems like we haven’t even played anything and senior night is this Friday and it’s like, ‘How did it come this fast?’ I’m really looking forward to going to the playoffs. Hopefully we’ll be able to at least go to the second round.”

MARSHALL, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO