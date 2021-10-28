Related
Marshall News Messenger
Gill looks to help lead Lady Mavs deep into playoffs
Marshall’s girls basketball team held its first practice this week and joining the team will be Are’Anna Gill, but as of now, she’s not thinking about basketball. “To be honest, volleyball season has gone by way too fast,” Gill a junior for the Lady Mavs volleyball team said. “It seems like we haven’t even played anything and senior night is this Friday and it’s like, ‘How did it come this fast?’ I’m really looking forward to going to the playoffs. Hopefully we’ll be able to at least go to the second round.”
Ponca City News
Lady Cat softball team showed growth
Body Looking back on the recently completed 2021 Lady Cat softball season, Coach Jessica Campbell sees that her team had shown growth. “They made adjustments, they kept competing,” she said. “In the end they showed considerable growth.”. The team took its lumps against some pretty stiff competition, especially among district...
Marshall News Messenger
Lady Mavs win on senior night
Marshall’s volleyball played its final home game of the year where it came away with a four-set win on Senior Night over the Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers with scores of 25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16. The Lady Mavs are now 26-11 and 8-2 in district play. Mahogani Wilson had 13 kills...
Havre Daily News
Lights face off in Maroon/Gold Dual
Through the Montana State University-Northern wrestling team begins its season next week, there is still plenty of preparation before then. On Wednesday night at Armory Gymnasium, the Lights held their Maroon/Gold Dual which saw MSU-N wrestlers competing against one another. The winners of the matches throughout the dual would win...
roblawnews.com
Lady Maroons split recent matches
A pair of tough road matches resulted in one win and one loss for Robinson High School’s volleyball team earlier this week. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
chatsports.com
PREVIEW: Mavs preparing to try and cool off the Heat
HEAT (5-1) AT MAVS (4-2) Time: 6:30 p.m. Radio: The Eagle, 97.1 FM; Univision 99.1 FM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: The Mavs enter tonight’s contest winners in four of their last five games. Luka Doncic collected 23 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists during Sunday’s 105-99 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Doncic has scored 5,250 career points and is just nine points away from passing coach Jason Kidd (5,258) for 14th place on the Mavs’ all-time scoring list.
hartfordcitynewstimes.com
Lady Bruins have strong overall showing against Winchester
It may have only been a scrimmage, but the Lady Bruins showed up and showed that they could compete against one of the top 2a programs in the state. The first 2 quarters the Lady Bruins played very solid against the Falcons. Only behind by a bucket or 2 each quarter. The 3rd quarter, the Lady Bruins froze up a little bit and Winchester made them pay by with pressure. The Lady Bruins came back strong in the 4th after a few adjustments and out scored Winchester.
southernillinoisnow.com
Selmaville Knocks Off Sandoval…Lady Bobcats Invitational Finishes Tonight
In middle school girls basketball, Selmaville beat Sandoval 26-17. Millie Snyder had 10 points in the win, Allie Hustedde added 9. The JV also was winners 27-11. Alana Finney had 10 points and 6 rebounds with Autumn Moore adding 7 points and Emma Tate 6. Selmaville will play at Raccoon tonight.
buttesports.com
Maroons finish strong in win at Stevensville
STEVENSVILLE — Butte Central had the finishing touch Thursday night. The Maroons split the first two sets of a Southwestern A volleyball match with the Stevensville Yellowjackets. BC squeaked out a 25-23 win before falling 25-21 in the second set. Then, the Maroons took over and quickly finished the Yellowjackets...
easternshorepost.com
Lady Yellow Jackets Pull Off Comeback Win Against Ponies
The Northampton Yellow Jackets and the Chincoteague Ponies faced each other Tuesday, Oct. 19. The Ponies, coming off a 3-0 victory against Nandua the previous week, were looking to remain undefeated in district play. The Yellow Jackets won 3-2. The first set was a tight contest in the first half,...
sportswar.com
Shouldn't be. Chicago Maroon is Chicago Maroon RGB(99,0,49)
Why was the color of the throwback jerseys so different than more recent -- HooWorldOrder 10/25/2021 3:25PM. Dunno. But the font of the numbers and back lettering was different. ** -- Maroon Baboon 10/25/2021 6:21PM. Last Saturday’s jerseys were not as purple and did not match the helmets -- Femoyer...
panolian.com
Lady Wave basektball tips off Saturday at Ingomar
In what will surely be an early wake up call, the North Delta Lady Green Wave basketball team are set to tip off their 2021-22 season Saturday as they travel to Ingomar for a 9 a.m start time. The Lady Wave, coached by Harrison Nickle and assistants Nikki Mills and...
roblawnews.com
Lady Maroons beat Neoga in two on Senior Night
It was a big night for Robinson High School’s volleyball team for a couple of reasons Thursday.Not o... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
College Heights Herald
Lady Toppers cap off regular season in 1-1 draw with Charlotte
The Lady Toppers (10-4-1, 5-2-1 C-USA) faced off against the Charlotte 49ers (7-5-3, 3-2-3 C-USA) in their regular season finale on a rainy Thursday night. The result earned WKU the No. 2 seed in the Conference USA East Division for the upcoming conference tournament. Unlike last season’s 1-0 shutout win...
Lady Panthers hold off Lady Eagles, advance to 3rd Region Championship
The Lady Panthers secured their spot in the 3rd Region Championship, completing a 3-0 sweep of a fei.
