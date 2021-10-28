CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP focusing on red zone offense ahead of FAU game

By Andy Morgan
KTSM
KTSM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FK8Zo_0cf1Rr1a00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — UTEP boasts the No. 9 ranked defense in the country, but head coach Dana Dimel is more concerned with Florida Atlantic’s defense in this week’s matchup against the Owls. FAU has the top ranked red zone defense in the nation, an area the Miners offense has struggled to put up points so far this season.

It goes even further for the Owls. They are also ranked No. 6 in the country in 3rd down conversions, No. 9 in team passing efficiency defense, and No. 15 in net punting. The Miners, who are currently an 11-point underdog, will have to take advantage of every opportunity they get inside the red zone.

“We haven’t been as good as we need to be in the red zone on finishing drives,” said Dimel. “In a game like this when you’re on the road and you need to maximize every opportunity, we’re not going to be able to settle for field goals.”

So far this season, UTEP has made 26 trips to the red zone, but have only scored 13 touchdowns (50%) in those trips. The Miners have come up empty-handed in four trips to the red zone.

“We aren’t going to be able to settle for not scoring in the red zone,” said Dimel. “We really have to finish drives and put a lot of emphasis on getting the ball in the end zone when we get down there, but it’ll be more critical for this game.”

UTEP has not had to outscore anyone this season, but they know that game could be coming as soon as Saturday at FAU. The Miners haven’t scored over 30 points since their first two games of the season, and have benefited from their own defense holding opponents to 21 points or less in their last four games for the first time since 1966.

“They’re [FAU] big up front, they’re physical, and we just need to go out and execute. We have to do our part,” said UTEP redshirt freshman running back Deion Hankins. “They like to cause disruption up front and in the run game, so we need to play with our eyes up and execute.”

With everything going on outside this game and half the fan base already looking ahead to next week’s game against No. 23 UTSA, UTEP is making sure they remain focused on what’s in front of them. They have no other choice as a big underdog against FAU, and playing on the East Coast. In fact, the Miners have never won game in program history playing in Eastern Time Zone games (0-25-1).

“They’re [FAU] really, really big and really good,” said UTEP senior fullback Forest McKee. “We have to block out the outside noise and focus on the current snap. I think we can be successful, but they’re good athletes and they’re good football players.”

Kickoff at FAU Stadium is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT — or — 6 p.m. ET. The game will stream live on ESPN+.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

New Mexico State receives official invitation from Conference USA; NMSU Regents to meet Friday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s four-year journey through the college football desert appears to be nearing its end. Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel first reported on Wednesday afternoon that NMSU has finally received an official invitation from Conference USA to join the league, alongside fellow FBS Independent Liberty and FCS schools Jacksonville […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

UTEP comeback falls short at FAU, 28-25

BOCA RATON, FL (KTSM) — Too little, too late. UTEP (6-2, 3-1) scored 15 points in the final 3:13 of regulation, but it wasn’t enough as the Miners drop their first Conference USA game of the season at Florida Atlantic (5-3, 3-1) on Saturday night. The loss drops UTEP to 0-26-1 all-time playing in the […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KTSM

Bi-District playoffs: high school volleyball scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball playoffs are officially underway across the state of Texas, and several schools out of El Paso have the potential to make deep playoff runs. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from the Bi-District Round. Class 6A •Franklin def. Permian, 3-0 (Cougars advance to […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
El Paso, TX
College Sports
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
KTSM

“Teddy Buckets” set to star at Pan American Center for NMSU

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The start of the college basketball season is a week away for New Mexico State, and expectations are on the rise for the Aggies, who are picked to win the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in 2021-22. This year’s team consists of holdovers like Donnie Tillman, Clayton Henry, Jabari Rice, Will […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP set for road test at FAU

BOCA RATON, FL – UTEP (6-1, 3-0 Conference USA), which became bowl eligible for the first time in seven seasons, will look to extend its winning streak when the Miners play at Florida Atlantic (4-3, 2-1 C-USA) on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. MT/6 ET at FAU Stadium. The Miners and Owls can be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
KTSM

El Paso Rhinos ready for a busy November

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Rhinos are set to drop the puck on a very busy November, starting with a Dia de los Muertos themed series presented by DeadBeach Brewery this weekend. On Thursday, club officials shared that the games on Friday and Saturday (7 p.m.) against the OdessaJackalopes, El Paso’s NAHL team will […]
NHL
KTSM

9 Overtime Game of the Week: Del Valle vs. Chapin

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The final week of the high school football regular season will kickoff on Thursday, and the 9 Overtime Game of the Week is set. Del Valle (7-2, 2-0) will play at Chapin (7-2, 2-0) in a District 1-5A, Division I showdown on Friday night at Irvin Memorial Stadium. The winner […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Fau Stadium#Zone Defense#American Football#Fau#Miners#Utep Football#Utepfb
KTSM

#9OT scores, highlights: Week 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Week 10 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores and Sam Guzman — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive drops season finale at RGV, to host Oakland in first round of playoffs

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive (18-4-10, 64 points) fell for only the fourth time in the 2021 USL Championship regular season with a 1-4 scoreline against Rio Grande Valley FC. Midfielder Chapa Herrera scored his first of the lone Locomotive goal. The result means Locomotive finishes second in the Western Conference, just behind Phoenix Rising […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

#9OT Scoreboard: Week 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Week 10 of the high school football season is underway. Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver, Ed Stansbury, and Rick Hernandez. Highlight as seen on 9 Overtime can be viewed here. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

State-bound! Area high school bands headed to State Championship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso high school bands are state bound. A trio of 5A high school bands from the El Paso region will be competing for a state championship in San Antonio next week. After a long week of intense practices Hanks High School (1st place), Horizon High School (3rd place), Bel […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
418
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy