Celebrations

Trunk or Treat events

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrunk or Treat events are scheduled as follows. Harmony Science Academy, 2755 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled Drive Thru Trunk or Treat and more from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Families are welcome to decorate their vehicles. Students can dress up for the event. The academy is also...

Odessa American

Night of Light

Crossroads Church, 6901 E. Highway 191, has scheduled Night of Light Trunk or Treat event from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Prizes will be awarded to the top three favorite decorated vehicles. To register your decorated vehicle or for more information, visit crchurch.cc/events. Crossroads Downtown Odessa, 1000 N. Texas...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Parade and Falloween events

Downtown Odessa and Hispanic Heritage of Odessa has scheduled Dia De Los Muertos Parade and a La Catrina Fashion Show today. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. starting at 17th and Grant Avenue and end on Eighth Street. The following events will take place at Noel Heritage Park, 301...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Fall Festival

Faith Fellowship Lutheran Church, 1603 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled a Fall Festival from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the back parking lot. There will be games, prizes, hot dogs, popcorn, and fun activities for all ages. For more information, call 432-362-2549 or visit tinyurl.com/ycdm9esx. St. Matthew Baptist...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

Rock the Pumpkin

Odessa First Assembly, 1101 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled Rock the Pumpkin from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. There will be free food, free games, free candy, prizes and a cake walk. This is a free, family friendly event. Visit tinyurl.com/4zbbze8v.
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Kids Kandy Palooza

The Bridge, 3901 E. Yukon Road, has scheduled Kids Kandy Palooza from 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. There will be a non scary costume contest, candy and photo opportunities. Visit tinyurl.com/9uuemwwn.
LIFESTYLE
Odessa American

Bingo Night fundraiser

Adinvita Private School has scheduled a Bingo Night fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the Premiere Ballroom, 6482 W. University Blvd. There will be food, live music, drinks and prizes. Sponsorship packages available for businesses and large parties. Pre-sale Bingo Books may be purchased from an Adinvita...
ADVOCACY
Odessa American

Downtown Odessa Falloween Trunk-O-Treat

Photos from Downtown Odessa’s Falloween Trunk-O-Treat Saturday afternoon at the Noël Heritage Plaza. Following the Trunk-O-Treat, Downtown Odessa scheduled a showing of the Disney movie “Coco” in the plaza starting at 8 p.m.. 1 of 8.
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Halloween Bash

Dos Amigos, 4700 N. Golder Ave., has scheduled a Halloween Bash starting at 9 p.m. today. Costume Contest will award first, second and third place winners. First place takes $1,000 cash. Must be 21 and older to attend. Cover is $15. Visit tinyurl.com/2vsdperz.
CELEBRATIONS
Odessa American

City-wide Lighthouse event

The Odessa Bible Church has scheduled a city-wide Lighthouse event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Visit one of the OBC houses for fellowship, candy or to trick-or-treat. OBC houses are: Falkenberry household, 3001 Pleasant Ave.; Matta household, 1404 Nabors Lane; Llanas household, 1600 Redbud Ave.; Garcia household, 14 Plantation Cove; Wilson household, 2701 E. 17th St.; Thayer household, 6 Cherrywood Circle; Albe household, 1412 Inwood Drive; Hackett household, 3008 Beechwood St.; Brady household, 1318 Brittany Lane; Kirk household, 2357 Bainbridge Drive; Pool household, 6314 Mecca St.; Aguilar household, 6912 Haywood Ave.; Canales household, 8902 Partner Lane; Mitis household, 1508 Englewood Lane; Shaver household, 4 Hummingbird Place; and Swanner household, 124 Oahu Lane.
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Thank A Hero event

Thank A Hero event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Music City Mall, Dillard’s Courtyard 4101 E. 42nd St. Sign a thank you card, donate comfort items (t-shirts, underwear, socks) to a veteran in the Big Spring VA Hospital. Items will be delivered before Veteran’s Day.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

Furr Ball benefit

10th annual Furr Ball benefiting the Midland Humane Coalition, “A Night to Remember: A Masquerade Party,” has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Petroleum Club, 501 W. Wall St, Midland. There will be dinner, live and silent auctions, open bar, photo booth and casino games. Entertainment...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

McDonald Observatory to host Dark Skies Festival

A press release detailed the McDonald Observatory is set to host its first Dark Skies Festival on April 29-30, 2022. The Dark Skies Festival is sponsored by Apache Corporation. The festival will take place at the McDonald Observatory Frank N. Bash Visitors Center near Fort Davis. This family-friendly celebration of...
FESTIVAL
Odessa American

GUEST VIEW: Tips to celebrate Halloween safely

Fall has arrived in West Texas and has brought with it crisp mornings, falling leaves, pumpkin spice, thankfulness – and, for many, Halloween! The Fall festivities have already kicked off with events throughout the community. With an anticipated larger number of trick-or-treaters expected this year, it’s important to make a...
WEST, TX
Odessa American

Hispanic Heritage of Odessa’s Dia de los Muertos Parade

Photos from the Hispanic Heritage of Odessa Dia de los Muertos Parade that started at 17th Street and Grant Avenue and went to the ECISD Administration Building Saturday morning in Odessa. Following the parade, HHO hosted a Catrina Fashion Show at Noël Heritage Plaza. 1 of 15.
ODESSA, TX

