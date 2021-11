While the Stars should have John Klingberg back on Monday, it’s not all good news on the injury front for Dallas. Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News mentions that wingers Jason Robertson and Blake Comeau are not expected to play on Monday against Columbus. Both have been out since the start of the season with upper-body injuries, and while they both skated with the Stars at practice on Sunday, they evidently haven’t been cleared to play just yet. Comeau is currently on IR but has been out long enough to be activated whenever he’s able to return. Dallas has an extra roster spot available right now, so no roster move will be needed at that time.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO