Morehouse College has the #1-rated core curriculum of any HBCU nationwide, according to the American Council of Trustees and Alumni (ACTA), which annually assesses what college students actually learn at their institutions. ACTA’s What Will They Learn report focuses on core academic effectiveness, as opposed to endowments and other criteria tangential to instruction, and is the only nationally-recognized rating system that examines the course catalogs of each college or university and assesses the program of study that all of its students share. Morehouse was the only HBCU nationally and one of three Georgia institutions among just 2.1% of colleges to earn an “A” evaluation in the report. Other Georgia institutions with an A rating are the University of Georgia and Kennesaw State University.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 DAYS AGO