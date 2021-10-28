Council of governments earns impact awards

Ombudsman The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Government, Area Agency on Aging, located in Salida, Colorado is seeking a dynamic goal oriented individual to join our team as an Ombudsman, serving Lake, Chaffee, Custer and Fremont Counties. Duties include data collection and reports, Long Term Care facility visits. Must be a proven problem solver, have excellent communication skills, both written and verbal and possess a strong desire to work directly with elderly population. Must be proficient in Microsoft Windows environment. Must successfully complete background check and possess a valid Colorado driver's license and vehicle insurance. Hours: 16-20 Hours Per Week $16.63-$18.00 per hour Location: Salida, CO Closing Date: Open until filled. Application, background check authorization and the complete job description is available at: 139 E. 3rd Street Salida, CO 81201 Mail completed applications, background check authorization & resume' directly to: Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging 139 E. 3rd Street Salida, CO 81201 Attn: Ombudsman Program The Upper Arkansas Area Council of Government Area Agency on Aging is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer.
