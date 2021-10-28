Technology at heart of award-winning projects

Wooden Architecture for a Carbon-neutral Future: Winning Projects of the ICONIC AWARDS. The European Union intends to be climate neutral by 2050. This will require decarbonization at all levels of the economy, and the construction sector will have a particularly key role to play. The sector accounts for around 40% of CO2 emissions globally, and steel and concrete, in particular, require enormous amounts of energy to produce. There needs to be a paradigm shift to replace these building materials and their associated environmental impact. Natural and renewable building materials play a crucial role in this.

