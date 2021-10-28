Technology at heart of award-winning projects

CaptionCall, the leading provider of captioned telephone service for people who need captions to use the telephone, announced that it has been recognized in the second annual Hearing Technology Innovator Awards™. CaptionCall was named as the winner in the Assistive Technology and Software category for Captioning Technology Software. Marketing Technology...
New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), Ministry Of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) have jointly announced that the 5th edition of 'Taiwan Expo'. The purpose of Taiwan Excellence's effort is to encourage the highest standards of quality and design...
The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives recently named Wilson its 2021 Outstandi... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
An agricultural technology park on the edge of Newport that will support hundreds of new jobs has won a regional award. The Newport Innovation Park development (NI Park) will become a hi-tech employment site which will ultimately support the creation of up to 950 jobs. It has landed the ‘project...
Plastics Unlimited is excited to announce that they have received three awards from the 2021 SPE Thermoforming Parts Competition. They received People’s Choice for our Rear Engine Enclosure produced using our patented TEC (Tooless Engineered Composites) process. They also won Silver for Parts Produced with Automation and New Technology for the Rear Engine Enclosure and another Silver in the 3D Printed Tooling category for a HMWPE guard used for an industrial application.
The Wilson County Community Foundation’s board of advisers has announced $3,400 in local grant award... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
WAKE FOREST — Community leader Tilda Caudle received an award for planning advocates from the N.C. c... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
From the 13th to the 15th of October, the Crypto Expo Dubai 2021 conference was held in Dubai, combined with a large-scale exhibition of crypto projects. The event was attended by over 10,000 visitors, including cryptocurrency companies, speakers, crypto traders, and investors from different parts of the world. The goal...
NEXTLOOPP, the groundbreaking project by Nextek Limited, that recently won the overall award for ‘Best Sustainable Packaging Innovation’ at Packaging Europe’s Sustainability Awards has revealed the results of its highly successful tracer-based sorting trials held at TOMRA (Germany) in September 2021. The trials, to specifically sort food-grade plastic packaging waste,...
(Yicai Global) Oct. 22 -- A subsidiary of China’s Huawei Technologies has won the bidding to supply battery energy storage system technology to the world’s largest solar power storage project, according to The Paper. Huawei Digital Power and Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation III, better known as SEPCO III, signed...
Kingston Economic Development Corporation’s Donna Gillespie has been named the economic development officer of the year in Ontario East. Gillespie, KEDCO’s CEO, was presented with her award in Kingston last week. According to a news release, Gillespie has been a leader in economic development and investment attraction during her career,...
The official selection of the Baltic Event Co-Production Market 2021, taking place on 24-25 November proves that, despite the challenging times, filmmakers have continued to put hard work and dedication into the development of their projects. As Industry@Tallinn &; Baltic Event's focus country this year is the United Kingdom, the UK is represented with two projects.
Education is chiefly the result of schooling and information acquired. Dad used to say to us kids, “... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
You’ve had your eye on a new car and have made logical arguments for why you need it and how it woul... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Wooden Architecture for a Carbon-neutral Future: Winning Projects of the ICONIC AWARDS. The European Union intends to be climate neutral by 2050. This will require decarbonization at all levels of the economy, and the construction sector will have a particularly key role to play. The sector accounts for around 40% of CO2 emissions globally, and steel and concrete, in particular, require enormous amounts of energy to produce. There needs to be a paradigm shift to replace these building materials and their associated environmental impact. Natural and renewable building materials play a crucial role in this.
WAKE FOREST — The town’s new assistant finance director was chosen from a pool of more than 50 peopl... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Rotary Club of Wilson worked with Rotary International to provide $3,075 in grant money to suppo... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The 2020 census missed an estimated 1.6 million people, but given hurdles posed by the pandemic and ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
The Atlanta Area Rotary Club celebrated the naming of Past President and current Chair, Fern Porter, as District 5830 Rotarian of the Year. District Governor Jack Welge presented her with a trophy and certificate during their meeting last week. The award is only presented to 535 recipients worldwide each year,
Carol Ellis shows the kitchen, the living room, the master bedroom and bath of her new 515-square-fo... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Comments / 0