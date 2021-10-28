POSTGAME 5: Flyers Overcome Oilers, 5-3

The road to perfection isn’t always pretty. Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. I’m not going to pretend that this game against the Golden Knights was any more important than the other games to start the 2021-22 season, but it did feel like there was a different level of anticipation in the hours leading up to puck drop. For a lot of us Oilers fans, we see the Golden Knights as the main roadblock to winning the Pacific Division and while round one of the season series was by no means a must-win, it almost felt like closing this one out with a win would just be good for our general confidence as a team and as a fanbase. Not to mention, Vegas was coming in about as banged up as anyone and that meant an opportunity to take advantage of a team that’s not quite themselves. Even so, the Golden Knights were all over the Oilers early on, and that allowed them to not only grab themselves an early lead but totally eliminate Edmonton’s ability to put two passes together. And yet, even though they looked like they were swimming in sand for the first 10 minutes so, the Oilers were able to drag themselves back in the fight with another strike from their white-hot power play. I mean, I think we’d all take a tie game after 20 minutes with the way things got started and the extended 5-on-3 shorthanded situation, no?

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO