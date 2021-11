Odds: Calgary Flames (-105), Philadelphia Flyers (-115), O/U: 6. The Flames return to Calgary as champions of the road, having won all five games on their trip through the Eastern Conference. It’s the first time Calgary has won five in a row since 2007 and they took care of the East in impressive fashion. They outscored their opponents 21-7 on the trip, scoring four or more goals four times on the trip. The most impressive part of the trip? Jacob Markstrom. The Flames goaltender pitched two shutouts on the road (Detroit & Pittsburgh) and stopped a herculean 115 of the 116 shots he saw in three games.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO