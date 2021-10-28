NHLPA Executive Donald Fehr Releases Statement on Kyle Beach Interview

Representatives of the union representing NHL players had a chance to question their Executive Director during a meeting Monday over the Kyle Beach situation. The meeting of the NHLPA was called following a statement from Beach saying he had contacted the union back in 2010 when he was sexually assaulted by former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich, yet nothing was done. They were rumours that player reps were very unhappy about that and intended to drill ED Don Fehr over the lack of action. However, with the meeting now over, it appears Fehr escaped any punishment.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO