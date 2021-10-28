CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHLPA Executive Donald Fehr Releases Statement on Kyle Beach Interview

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHLPA executive director Donald Fehr released a statement Wednesday following professional hockey player Kyle Beach's interview with TSN:. Kyle Beach, John Doe in the Blackhawks investigation, talks to <a href="https://twitter.com/rwesthead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rwesthead</a> about how his NHL experience 'changed forever,’ his reaction to the findings, and support for other victims of sexual assault.<br><br>VIDEO: <a...

bleacherreport.com

markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
Stan Bowman
Kyle Beach
Donald Fehr
markerzone.com

NHLPA WRAPS UP MEETING WITH DECISION ON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DON FEHR

Representatives of the union representing NHL players had a chance to question their Executive Director during a meeting Monday over the Kyle Beach situation. The meeting of the NHLPA was called following a statement from Beach saying he had contacted the union back in 2010 when he was sexually assaulted by former Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich, yet nothing was done. They were rumours that player reps were very unhappy about that and intended to drill ED Don Fehr over the lack of action. However, with the meeting now over, it appears Fehr escaped any punishment.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks have begun talks to reach a ‘fair and equitable’ settlement with former prospect Kyle Beach, but ‘each side had differing view points’

The Chicago Blackhawks met with Kyle Beach’s attorney, Susan E. Loggans, on Tuesday afternoon as the sides began settlement talks. At issue is how much the Hawks will pay Beach for the team’s handling of a 2010 sexual abuse allegation against then-video coach Brad Aldrich. After independent investigators, commissioned by the Hawks, found fault with senior management’s lack of action in 2010, ...
nhltradetalk.com

NHL Insider: “Marc-Andre Fleury Will Be Traded if He Wants to Be”

If Marc-Andre Fleury wants to be traded, he likely will be. That said, any desire to be moved from the Chicago Blackhawks is very much a maybe and there’s a pretty good chance the veteran netminder decides that moving to a contender isn’t worth the hassle. According to Frank Seravalli...
nhlpa.com

Statement from Don Fehr

TORONTO (Oct. 27, 2021) National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) Executive Director Don Fehr issued the following statement today:. “Kyle Beach has been through a horrific experience and has shown true courage in telling his story. There is no doubt that the system failed to support him in his time of need, and we are part of that system.
vegashockeynow.com

Hot and Cold, Conflicting Reports on Golden Knights Jack Eichel Trade

One outlet says it’s on the one-yard line. Another outlet says talks between the Buffalo Sabres and Vegas Golden Knights cooled over the weekend. And Vegas Hockey Now is chumming our sources, who helped us break the news last week, for the real story. The NHL trade saga of Jack Eichel is in month seven, and it’s time for it to end.
nbcsportsedge.com

Kyle Beach deserved a lot better from hockey

I read the report on the Chicago Blackhawks incident and I can not believe it took this long to come out in the open. It was pretty sickening. Kudos to Kyle Beach for having the courage to publicly admit it was he who was sexually assaulted by the Chicago Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich back in 2010.
Chicago Blackhawks
NBC Chicago

Kyle Beach's Heroic Interview Overshadows Blackhawks' OT Loss

Hockey takes a backseat in Blackhawks’ OT loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks played a hockey game at the United Center on Wednesday night. They scored the first goal for the first time all season and held their first lead in 366:41 minutes. They picked up a point but dropped their seventh straight.
markerzone.com

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS RELEASE OFFICIAL RESPONSE TO TSN'S INTERVIEW WITH KYLE BEACH

In what was an emotional 25-minute interview with TSN, former 11th overall pick Kyle Beach came forward as the victim in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal. You can read details on his interview here. In the meantime, the minute the interview was over, the Chicago Blackhawks released a statement on the team's social media accounts. Here it is in full:
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins Halloween, Donald Fehr Failed, Eichel To Vegas?

The last two games may have been spooky for the Boston Bruins but on Friday they brought plenty of Halloween joy to children at local hospitals. Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall missed an open net in a 2-0 loss for the Bruins to the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night but he buried one when discussing how badly the Chicago Blackhawks sex abuse scandal has been handled.
kingstonthisweek.com

Senators weigh in on courage displayed by Kyle Beach

The Ottawa Senators were in Texas Friday, but they spared some thoughts for Kyle Beach in Germany. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. As the repercussions surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks scandal continue around the National Hockey League — former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville resigned as bench boss of the Florida Panthers late Thursday — Senators head coach D.J. Smith says he is most concerned about the victim.
New Jersey Herald

Rangers react to Blackhawks scandal and Kyle Beach interview, hold off on criticism of NHL

TARRYTOWN - In the wake of the damning report that revealed inaction by Chicago Blackhawks' management when presented with sexual assault allegations in 2010, hockey feels like an afterthought. The Blackhawks and the NHL are under intense scrutiny about the failed response that allowed the alleged predator, former video coach...
Broad Street Hockey

Flyperbole: Hockey has failed Kyle Beach

Steve and Eamon discuss the fallout from Jenner & Block’s report on former Chicago Blackhawks coach Brad Aldrich and how the Chicago Blackhawks and NHL have failed Kyle Beach. Please note that we do not get into details of the report; however, if you are sensitive to the topic of...
