CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Local events planned for Halloween weekend

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a0Y5W_0cf1MHa900

Local businesses will be taking advantage of Halloween falling on a Sunday by celebrating the holiday all weekend long.

Here’s some of what’s happening:

Halloween: Costume Dance Party (9 p.m. Oct. 29, Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave.) — Combining the video talents of DJ Diehard, decorations, drink specials and its famous costume contest, Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall will be going all out for All Hallow’s Eve.

Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.

“The Geekmare Before Christmas” (7 p.m. Oct. 30, Club Geek, 815 Francis St.) — The owners of Club Geek couldn’t let a Halloween get away without showing the beloved classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” To do so, they acquired the rights to show it at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the video game and comic-themed bar.

There will be a costume contest after each screening and themed drink specials. The event is open to everyone 21 and older. There is no cover charge.

“The Jason and Brandon Duo Spooktacular” (7 p.m. Oct. 30, River Bluff Brewing, 1224 Frederick Ave.) — The talented Jason and Brandon Duo will be breaking out the tunes at the local brewery as it celebrates the spooky season by welcoming guests to wear their favorite costumes.

There will be prizes for the spookiest and most adorned costumes in the form of beer, gift cards and swag. The event is open to everyone 21 and older.

“Halloween Bash: Boos and Booze” (8 p.m. Oct. 30, Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave.) — It will be a mixture of spooky delights, comedy and music at Unplugged as it welcomes the hosts The Dumskitz for a night of fun.

Kalani & The Mainlanders, Dakota and the Angry Suitcase and Jared William Gottberg will perform throughout the night. There will spooky activities, drinks and a costume contest. It is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $5.

”Scream Queens Drag Show” (9 p.m. Oct. 30, Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St.) — Mokaska’s popular drag show events will be getting a spooky twist as host Bianca Bliss and co-host Cynthia Doll help showcase some scary, eye-popping fashion and makeup.

During the event, there will be a costume contest with prizes. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older. Masks are required indoors, though the event will be held outside on the patio.

Spooktacular Science (1 p.m. Oct. 31, St. Joseph Museums, 3406 Frederick Ave.) — Giving kids something different to do on Halloween, this scientific celebration will include activities where they will explore bats, ghosts, mummies and nature that glows in the dark.

Real-life ghost hunter Kathy Parks will serve as the special presenter. The event is aimed at kids in kindergarten through grade 6, but older children are welcome. Admission is $8 per child or $6 for museum members, which includes the program, craft session and snack. Reservations are required and can be submitted at www.stjosephmuseum.org/events.

Comments / 0

Related
Breckenridge Texan

United Supermarket donates pumpkins to local elementaries; upcoming Halloween, fall festival events planned

Although the temperatures have been feeling more like summer lately, Breckenridge is getting into the fall spirit with Halloween and Fall Festival activities scheduled throughout the community. Local elementary students have been decorating pumpkins donated by United Supermarket. Last week, United Store Director Tanner Taylor, Assistant Store Director Raymond Quillin,...
BRECKENRIDGE, TX
Corsicana Daily Sun

Local Beat: Book sale, other events planned

Email news@corsicanadailysun.com to have you event listed in our free Local Beat events calendar. We reserve the right to edit all entries for style, space and content. Friends of the Corsicana Public Library Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Nancy Robert's Room at the Corsicana Public Library, 100 North 12th Street, Corsicana.
nonpareilonline.com

Faith Briefs: Local churches plan services, events

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes everyone to come as you are and be who you are. The weekly worship service is at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, children rejoin the regular worship before communion. The service will be followed by coffee and fellowship in community room. Events this week include Tai Chi in the youth center on Monday at 10 a.m., Wednesday Recharge with dinner and intergenerational activities at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study in the conference room on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and Tai Chi on Thursday at 10 a.m. Our worship service and weekly Sunday school show can be found on our YouTube channel or Facebook page. Visit us online at emanuelcb.org.
Digital Courier

Chick-fil-A set to open Nov. 11

FOREST CITY — The much-awaited Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open in Forest City on Nov. 11. The newly built Chick-fil-A Forest City is located at 118 Hilltop Way, near the intersection of College Avenue and Plaza Drive, and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
FOREST CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Christmas#Costume Dance Party#Club Geek#River Bluff Brewing#Mokaska Coffee
WLWT 5

Indiana farm hosting 'reindeer encounters' this season

Get up close and personal with reindeer this holiday season at an Indiana farm. Whitetail Acres is hosting 'reindeer encounters' this holiday season where you can pet an feed the reindeer in their pen and barn yard. The encounter is $20 per person and includes petting and feeding the reindeer...
Only In Indiana

The Romantic Indiana Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Fall Weekend

Here at OnlyInYourState, we’ve covered a lot of adorable bed and breakfasts. From mom-and-pop stops to rest your weary head to boutique, hyper-chic glamping spots, we know our stuff when it comes to cute, unique, or otherwise interesting places to stay. So, believe us when we tell you that this little place we’ve found might […] The post The Romantic Indiana Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Fall Weekend appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Halloween
Sentinel-Echo

Local Halloween events

There are many events taking place for the Halloween celebrations in the Laurel community. • The Terror Squad Haunted House on Fire-Rescue Drive will open at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 per person. Funds profit the London-Laurel Rescue Squad. This is the last weekend to experience the thrills and chills of this annual scare-fest.
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
432
Followers
117
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy