Local events planned for Halloween weekend

Local businesses will be taking advantage of Halloween falling on a Sunday by celebrating the holiday all weekend long.

Here’s some of what’s happening:

Halloween: Costume Dance Party (9 p.m. Oct. 29, Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave.) — Combining the video talents of DJ Diehard, decorations, drink specials and its famous costume contest, Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall will be going all out for All Hallow’s Eve.

Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.

“The Geekmare Before Christmas” (7 p.m. Oct. 30, Club Geek, 815 Francis St.) — The owners of Club Geek couldn’t let a Halloween get away without showing the beloved classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” To do so, they acquired the rights to show it at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the video game and comic-themed bar.

There will be a costume contest after each screening and themed drink specials. The event is open to everyone 21 and older. There is no cover charge.

“The Jason and Brandon Duo Spooktacular” (7 p.m. Oct. 30, River Bluff Brewing, 1224 Frederick Ave.) — The talented Jason and Brandon Duo will be breaking out the tunes at the local brewery as it celebrates the spooky season by welcoming guests to wear their favorite costumes.

There will be prizes for the spookiest and most adorned costumes in the form of beer, gift cards and swag. The event is open to everyone 21 and older.

“Halloween Bash: Boos and Booze” (8 p.m. Oct. 30, Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave.) — It will be a mixture of spooky delights, comedy and music at Unplugged as it welcomes the hosts The Dumskitz for a night of fun.

Kalani & The Mainlanders, Dakota and the Angry Suitcase and Jared William Gottberg will perform throughout the night. There will spooky activities, drinks and a costume contest. It is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $5.

”Scream Queens Drag Show” (9 p.m. Oct. 30, Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St.) — Mokaska’s popular drag show events will be getting a spooky twist as host Bianca Bliss and co-host Cynthia Doll help showcase some scary, eye-popping fashion and makeup.

During the event, there will be a costume contest with prizes. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older. Masks are required indoors, though the event will be held outside on the patio.

Spooktacular Science (1 p.m. Oct. 31, St. Joseph Museums, 3406 Frederick Ave.) — Giving kids something different to do on Halloween, this scientific celebration will include activities where they will explore bats, ghosts, mummies and nature that glows in the dark.

Real-life ghost hunter Kathy Parks will serve as the special presenter. The event is aimed at kids in kindergarten through grade 6, but older children are welcome. Admission is $8 per child or $6 for museum members, which includes the program, craft session and snack. Reservations are required and can be submitted at www.stjosephmuseum.org/events.