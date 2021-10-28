Marco Rubio Urges Joe Biden to Have Labor Department Investigate Amazon

Pointing to a report from the New York Times, this week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., urged President Joe Biden to have the U.S. Department of Labor investigate Amazon.

The New York Times report found that Amazon has had many HR issues and Rubio pointed to the company “shortchanging new parents, patients dealing with medical crises and other vulnerable workers on leave.”

On Tuesday, Rubio called for the White House to have the Labor Department investigate Amazon.

“There are plenty of American businesses that are loyal to our country, respect their employees and want the best for their communities, but Amazon is not one of them,” Rubio said. “The company has more than enough resources to be the country’s self-appointed woke censor — banning conservative books and blocking traditional charities from participating in its AmazonSmile program — but apparently not enough to properly administer benefits owed to its employees.

“Amazon does not deserve the benefit of the doubt, which is why I am calling on President Biden to investigate these claims,” Rubio continued. “For too long, massive companies headquartered in America have taken advantage of our laws to the detriment of working men and women. We cannot allow that to continue.”

Rubio has been increasingly focused on Amazon during 2021. Back in March, he threw his support behind Amazon warehouse employees in Alabama looking to unionize in Alabama, including penning an op-ed that ran at USA Today.

Back in February, Rubio teamed up with U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-NJ, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in sending a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, calling on him to detail the nature of his company’s dealings with Dahua Technology Co. Dahua Technology is a Chinese company that has reportedly developed facial recognition software to recognize and report the detection of Uyghur Muslims to Chinese authorities, facilitating the Chinese government’s ongoing genocide and other crimes against humanity against the Uyghur people.

Also in February, Rubio joined U.S. Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, is sending a letter to Bezos after the company removed the book “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment” by conservative scholar Ryan Anderson from the Amazon website, Kindle, and Audible platforms.