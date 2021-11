HOLLY HILL — Halloween is a big occasion at the home of Robert and Tammy Sharer, no bones about it. On second thought, better make that many bones about it. “Yeah, we’re always looking for the skeletons,” said Robert Sharer, 52, as he surveys the over-the-top yard display at the couple’s home at the corner of Riverside Drive and Walker Street in Holly Hill. It’s home to some three dozen bony characters engaged in all manner of spooky shenanigans:

