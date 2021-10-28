CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Shuffle: Scary movies for Halloween

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article[REC] (R) — This Spanish found-footage movie is one of my favorite scary films of all time. The premise is simple: A reporter doing a puff piece on emergency responders is unknowingly thrust into a perilous situation when they respond to a call of an attack at an apartment complex. It...

www.newspressnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
newspressnow.com

The Shuffle: Fall's most anticipated movies

This week, the long-awaited “Dune” remake comes out. I’ve seen it. True to director Denis Villeneuve’s reputation, it’s an absolute visual feast. As a person who’s not acquainted with the Frank Herbert novel or the David Lynch movie, I felt mostly cold and confused when it came to the movie’s lore.
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

Scary movies set or filmed in Connecticut

From undying slashers to a famous bio-exorcist, Connecticut has served as the backdrop for a number of classic horror movies. Though movies like "Beetlejuice" and Stephen King's "Thinner" take inspiration from the Nutmeg State, movies like "The Innkeepers" and "The Horror of Party Beach" were filmed directly in the places they were based on.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
ncsu.edu

Do you love scary movies?

Are scary movies your favorite thing about Halloween? Or do you just want to see the new Hill Library Visualization Studio in action? Drop in for a completely immersive horror movie experience in the Visualization Studio on the third floor of the Hill Library, on Friday, Oct. 29 from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. “Scary! In Videorama” is presented via videorama, a system that plays several video and audio clips simultaneously on a loop to create a tantalizing and spooky experience for the audience.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Kathryn Newton
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Adam Wingard
Decider

The Best Scary Movies On Netflix

Horror is an expansive genre and there’s no one kind of horror movie. For some, the paranormal might induce paranoia, for others, masked murderers might trigger panic. Since Halloween is approaching, we’ve put together a list of some of our current favorite scary movies on Netflix, and we’re pretty sure we’ve included a diverse swath of scares in here so there will be something for everyone.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Anna Faris and Regina Hall Reach Netflix's Top 10 With 'Scary Movie' Flick Ahead of Halloween

It is officially spooky season, and that holiday spirit is definitely reflected in people's Netflix choices. The horror-comedy Scary Movie 4 has shot to the top of Netflix's charts, reaching No. 7 in Netflix's movie top 10. Parodying horror films like The Village and Saw, Scary Movie 4 was another successful installment of the comedy franchise and brought back stars like Anna Faris and Regina Hall.
TV & VIDEOS
963kklz.com

Scary Movies That Are Okay For Kids

When it comes to letting your kids watching a “scary” movie this Halloween, what movies are you allowing them to watch? The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know, so they threw it out there for mom and dad to let us know!
RELATIONSHIPS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Halloween Blus: Synapse Films, Vinegar Syndrome unleash some scary-good movies on disc

What is Halloween without some scary movies to watch?. There are obviously the classics to consume each season. I know I’m ready to hit play on my annual watches of the original Halloween, It Follows and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3. But I also leave room for titles that I haven’t seen before because, who knows, you just may find a new favorite (like I did a few years ago with From Beyond the Grave).
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scary Movies#Spanish#American#Victorian
CBS News

Scary movies, and facing our fears

Experts say there is something beneficial in embracing our nightmares. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the dreams that terrify us when we're asleep; finds out how lab subjects are confronted with their fears; and talks with horror director Eli Roth about why he's excited to share his nightmares with the world.
MOVIES
The Exponent

Scary movies to stream

This Halloween, look no further for a spooky movie to celebrate the season. These films offer a variety of experiences, from amusement to chilling terror. With this plethora of new movies and classics alike, curl up with a blanket and a bowl of popcorn and prepare to be scared. Jennifer’s...
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

The (scary) movies for Halloween

It is a recurrence of Celtic origin but over the course of the twentieth century – especially in America – it lost its historical roots to become a typically commercial party. Halloween it is celebrated between the night of October 31 and the first day of November. The most particular symbology is linked to death and the occult. The legend instead tells that, during All Saints’ Eve, the veil that separates the world of the living from that of the dead is thinned, and the restless souls loved ones who have died can walk undisturbed among us. Many stories have been embroidered on this legend that have animated films, TV series and books. A narrative that has embraced multiple genres and multiple mediums, so much so as to impress the fascination of this pagan anniversary in everyone’s imagination.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
MovieWeb

Ghostface Takes a Stab at Sidney Prescott in New Scream Poster

A pair of new posters for the upcoming Scream sequel tease the terror to come. The first one-sheet features the latest wearer of the iconic Ghostface mask brandishing a blade with ill-intent, which reflects the determined face of franchise heroine Sidney Prescott. But who will be the killer behind the mask this time?
MOVIES
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
manisteenews.com

Watching scary movies burns calories

It may sound like a dream come true. You can sit and watch a movie and burn calories. Does it get any better than that?. Well, a stipulation is that you have to watch a scary movie to really make it count. New information from VerifyThis.com says yes it's true....
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy