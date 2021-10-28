The Shuffle: Scary movies for Halloween

It is a recurrence of Celtic origin but over the course of the twentieth century – especially in America – it lost its historical roots to become a typically commercial party. Halloween it is celebrated between the night of October 31 and the first day of November. The most particular symbology is linked to death and the occult. The legend instead tells that, during All Saints’ Eve, the veil that separates the world of the living from that of the dead is thinned, and the restless souls loved ones who have died can walk undisturbed among us. Many stories have been embroidered on this legend that have animated films, TV series and books. A narrative that has embraced multiple genres and multiple mediums, so much so as to impress the fascination of this pagan anniversary in everyone’s imagination.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO