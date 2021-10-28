CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Movie Review: 'Last Night in Soho' a trippy, dramatic dip into horror

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2iWz_0cf1LrxA00
Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Sandie, left, and Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, right, in Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho.’ Submitted photo

Combining the past and present has always been writer-director Edgar Wright’s biggest strength.

What’s “Shaun of the Dead” without the influence of George Romero’s classic run of horror movies in the ’70s and ’80s? “Baby Driver” isn’t as charming without its soundtrack of modern-day hip-hop and ’60s surf rock. “Hot Fuzz” is as much of a send-up of “Bad Boys” as it is the ’80s documentary “The Thin Blue Line.”

With “Last Night in Soho,” Wright takes that generational juxtaposition and questions whether or not a reverence for the past is a good thing.

Opening with aspiring fashion designer Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) dancing and lip-syncing to her record of Peter & Gordon’s “A World Without Love,” she bounces around her room, imitating the pictures on her wall like her poster of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Save for some modern flourishes, you would think she’s living in 1964.

Once the record falls and skips, it’s revealed she’s living in modern times, moving from her quaint, rural life to the bustling city of London to attend fashion school. While there are multiple signs that the city may be too much for her frail mental health, she wants to make a go of it.

It’s not a spoiler to say that the overwhelming judgment from her peers, as well as a lack of a support system, takes its toll quickly on Eloise. Her only escape: transporting herself into the ’60s when she sleeps.

In her dreams, she’s the beautiful, aspiring singer Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), a blonde who has the confidence, poise and courage that Eloise lacks. As Sandie goes deeper into London’s music scene, she, along with Eloise, discovers those candy-coated dreams are laced with poison, in the form of male gatekeepers, like Jack (Matt Smith), who want something in exchange for the spotlight they grant to others.

As Eloise goes deeper into Sandie’s story, her reverence for the ’60s curdles. It feels like the same for Wright and the nostalgia of his past movies. While he employs the quick cuts, fast zooms and extreme close-ups he used so well in “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” and “Shaun of the Dead,” they disappear as the movie gets darker and more serious. The comedy that was so sharp and quick in his past films is mostly gone, replaced with Eloise and Sandie’s ongoing trauma and horror.

While “Soho” soars in its first hour, it tends to fall into the sloppiness of a writer-director wrestling with his emotions in its second half. While McKenzie and Taylor-Joy, as well as Diana Rigg, in her final performance, give charismatic, layered performances, others, like John (Michael Ajao) and the mysterious Silver Haired Gentleman (Terrence Stamp) are one-note characters saddled with some surprisingly clunky writing from Wright.

Save for what could be a last-minute twist, the mystery behind Eloise’s madness is a frustrating mix of intrigue and emptiness. You get what Wright’s trying to say with the first reveal, then he hammers it away at least five or six more times and in the end, there’s not much to it.

Those flaws considered, “Soho” is an engaging, trippy ride that’s worth wrestling with what it’s trying to say, even if Wright might not understand it himself.

1:35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ATY9L_0cf1LrxA00
  • Updated 1 hr ago

2:23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9FHB_0cf1LrxA00
  • Updated 2 hrs ago

1:31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCXBF_0cf1LrxA00

Comments / 0

Related
cntraveller.com

‘Last Night in Soho’ filming locations: Where was the movie shot?

Arriving in plenty of time for Halloween but also for changing the clocks, Last Night in Soho is a time-travelling mystery that focuses on the supernatural connection between a young fashion student in the present day and a glamorous singer in the 1960s. If the intriguing premise isn’t enough, there’s an impressive pedigree behind it: Edgar Wright of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and Baby Driver directs Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen’s Gambit fame as the glamorous Sandie and rising star Thomasin McKenzie as her unworldly counterpart Eloise. Add to that some real Sixties stars in the shape of the late Diana Rigg (in her final role), Rita Tushingham and Terence Stamp and there’s plenty of reasons to get back in the cinema.
BEAUTY & FASHION
criterion.com

Last Night in Soho

Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho opens on Friday, so over the past several days and weeks, we’ve been seeing a lot of the British director of Baby Driver (2017) and the “Cornetto trilogy”—Shaun of the Dead (2004), Hot Fuzz (2007), and The World’s End (2013). On the Criterion Channel, Wright talks with critic Alicia Malone about his selection of nine films from such divergent directors as Mario Bava, Ingmar Bergman, and Nicolas Roeg. He writes about ten more favorites in the latest Observer New Review, an issue he’s edited that could well serve as a neatly designed set of program notes for Last Night in Soho.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE LAST RITE, LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, MOTHERLY, NIGHT RAIDERS, NIGHT NIGHT

THE LAST RITE: "Samuel Goldwyn Films announced today that the company has acquired U.S. rights to Leroy Kincaide’s THE LAST RITE. The film stars Bethan Waller (Red Bird), Johnny Fleming (Soho), Kit Smith (Echoes), Tara Hoyos – Martinez (Trust), Ian Macnaughton (Monty Python’s Flying Circus), David Kerr (The Crown), Deborah Blake (Billionaire Boy).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Last Night in Soho Review: A Supremely Stylish Remix of Genre Staples

In some ways, Last Night in Soho marks filmmaker Edgar Wright's most ambitious project yet. Having first earned acclaim with his sitcom Spaced before making a trilogy of genre-bending experiences with Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End, his latest film marks what would be his first attempts at delivering audiences an unsettling story without any hints of satire of parody. What's been clear throughout his filmography is that Wright absolutely loves film, and while he's happy to poke fun at tropes, he's also happy to put his own perspective on those conventions while also embracing them with love and authenticity. Last Night in Soho doesn't pave much of a new path for the genre, instead feeling like a superbly stylish love letter to suspenseful thrillers from the '60s and '70s.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
Diana Rigg
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
George Romero
screenanarchy.com

Review: LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, Glorious Dreams, Fractured Nightmares

Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie and Matt Smith star in a new film by director Edgar Wright. Every film from Edgar Wright is a kind of gift. Especially to audiences who like to unwrap things over and over again, from the Rom-Zom-Com satire of Shaun of the Dead, to the Nintendo-heightened relationship foibles of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Last Night in Soho (2021)

Last Night in Soho, 2021. Directed by Edgar Wright. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Synnøve Karlsen, Rita Tushingham, Lisa McGrillis, Michael Jibson, Andrew Bicknell, and Michael Ajao. SYNOPSIS:. An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: 'Last Night in Soho' squanders a smashing premise

Who knew that digging the Kinks could be so dangerous?“The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society” (an album good enough to die for, truth be told) is one of the records that Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) stuffs into her suitcase when she gleefully packs for London Eloise has long fantasized about living in the city, a dream built on the allure of London's 1960s swinging past. Her grandmother (Rita Tushingham), who raised her and supplied the piles of vinyl, watches Eloise's great expectations with trepidation. Eloise's mother embarked on a similar path, but years earlier killed herself.“It's not...
CELEBRITIES
Fox 32 Chicago

Anya Taylor-Joy talks new movie 'Last Night in Soho'

CHICAGO - "Queen’s Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the new ghost story "Last Night In Soho" – which hits theaters around Chicago on Friday. The film is from writer and director Edgar Wright ("Baby Driver," "Shaun of the Dead"). A blend of old school ghost stories with a modern...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Night In Soho#Horror Movies#Peter Gordon
Newsday

'Last Night in Soho' review: Visually dazzling, but ultimately disappointing

RATED R (bloody violence) BOTTOM LINE Brilliant visuals help compensate for this horror-thriller’s so-so story. A nostalgic dream turns into a waking nightmare in "Last Night in Soho," the story of a budding fashion designer whose obsession with 1960s Swinging London leads her to a long-ago murder. It’s the latest slice of cinematic razzle-dazzle from one of our greatest pop filmmakers, Edgar Wright ("Shaun of the Dead," "Baby Driver"). Visually, he’s firing on all cylinders here, though his film ultimately promises more than it delivers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
orartswatch.org

Film Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ Looks Back in Anger at 1960s London

Nostalgia, the saying goes, ain’t what it used to be. In realms ranging from the political to the pandemical to the personal, the urge to Make Things Great Again is increasingly tempered with the realization that maybe Things Weren’t Really That Great to begin with. (This, in turn, seems to stiffen the backs of those with an emotional or financial interest in looking backwards, but I digress…)
PORTLAND, OR
showbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ From Writer/Director Edgar Wright

Last Night in Soho feels more David Lynch or David Cronenberg than Edgar Wright. Yet even though it’s the least Wright-vibey film of his career, there’s something about the way he twists the horror genre that makes Last Night in Soho feel like the right entry point into psychological thrillers for the filmmaker who’s given us everything from Shaun of the Dead to Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Baby Driver.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
Box Office Mojo

‘Last Night in Soho’ & ‘Antlers’ Headline Horror-Filled Halloween Weekend

After a month of $40+ million openings, this Halloween weekend slows things down a bit as it serves up two original horror-ish films, Last Night in Soho from Focus and Antlers from Searchlight. The month of October currently has a cumulative gross of $545 million, and it is set to close out the month as the year’s best yet, topping July’s $582 million cume. This weekend looks quiet compared to the four weekends before it that featured big openings from Venom 2, No Time to Die, Halloween Kills, and Dune, and we’re looking at a repeat of last weekend with Dune at number one unless one of the newcomers can over-perform and give Dune a good scare.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Night Teeth’ Star Lucy Fry on Creative Freedom at Netflix and Her Surfing Movie Dreams

Lucy Fry often plays characters with benevolent souls, so she jumped at the chance to finally break bad in Netflix’s Night Teeth. In the Adam Randall-directed film, Fry plays a 200-year-old vampire named Zoe, who, along with Debby Ryan’s Blaire, are trying to shatter a centuries-old truce between vampires and humans in Los Angeles. Oddly enough, Fry and Ryan were initially considered for each other’s roles until they suggested otherwise. “I haven’t had the chance before to play the bad guy, so that was really exciting to me,” Fry tells The Hollywood Reporter. “What’s interesting is that [director] Adam [Randall] was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Juno Temple Says New Series ‘The Offer’ Will Reveal the ‘Scary S—’ Behind the Scenes of ‘The Godfather’

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” Juno Temple didn’t have to travel far to attend Neiman Marcus’ recent holiday campaign launch on the Paramount lot — she’s been there shooting “The Offer,” Paramount Plus’ limited series about the making of “The Godfather.” “I literally had a freakout that was very vocal,” the Emmy-nominated “Ted Lasso” star recalls of her first time driving through the Paramount gates on Melrose Avenue. “This is one of the most glamorous and historic studios. And then I’m walking onto sets that are re-creating ‘The Godfather’ sets. I was like, ‘What is happening?’” While we may...
MOVIES
dailytitan.com

Review: "Last Night in Soho" takes a creative twist on time travel

“Last Night in Soho” is the latest smash hit film from director Edgar Wright, delivering a psychological thriller featuring stand-out performances and a twist on time-travel that keeps the audience guessing until the end. Wright’s new tale follows an aspiring fashion designer named Eloise, (Thomasin McKenzie), who mysteriously time-travels to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Simpsons’ Turns Into a Prestige TV Crime Thriller in This Exclusive Trailer for ‘A Serious Flanders’

Tudum, meet Tud’oh! “The Simpsons” has gone “Simpflix” with the two-part episode “A Serious Flanders,” which executive producer Matt Selman calls a “dark, twisted ‘Fargo’ story.” Variety has an exclusive on the trailer that writer Cesar Mazariegos cut for the event; scroll down to watch. According to Selman, “A Serious Flanders” was inspired by the TV adaptation of “Fargo,” which he finally caught up on. That, and the continued rise of prestige premium drama on cable and streaming, let to the idea of how “The Simpsons” might parody the space. Mazariegos wrote the two-parter, which even relies on guest voices from that...
TV SERIES
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
432
Followers
117
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy