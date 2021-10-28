CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRADD Senior Nutrition Menu

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 7 days ago

For seniors who are able and have transportation, a lunch-time meal can be picked up at their local senior center Monday through Friday. Home delivery is available for those who are unable...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

thecountrycook.net

Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad

This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
State
California State
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Kielbasa, Cabbage and Potato Soup

In a large pot, heat oil over low heat. Add onion, cabbage, potatoes, water, broth, bay leaf, thyme, paprika and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage and potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, put a little oil in a large nonstick frying pan over moderate heat. Add kielbasa and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the kielbasa from the pan and add to the soup. Remove the bay leaf. Makes 4 servings.
Wide Open Eats

10 Super Easy One-Pot Thanksgiving Meals

Americans wait all year to indulge in the feast that is Thanksgiving dinner. Whether you cook the entire meal yourself or enjoy the meal at someone else's house, one thing is for sure; it is a huge endeavor. People spend the entire week prepping their "make-ahead" dishes for the big Thanksgiving meal. If you're tired of spending hours prepping instead of eating, one-pot Thanksgiving dinner is your solution. One-pot Thanksgiving meals and sheet pan meals immensely cut down on your cook time, so that you can spend time enjoying your holiday. We've rounded up the best one-pot thanksgiving recipes that will impress, whether you're a seasoned pro or a novice home cook.
TrendHunter.com

Nutritionally Informed Vegan Snacks

These new Pulsin Protein and Brownie bars are being launched by the UK-based sports nutrition and snack brand to provide consumers with a vegan-friendly way to maintain their lifestyle. The products come in two options for the Protein Bars including Choc Fudge and Cookie Dough, while the Brownies come in Double Choc Fudge and Double Choc Dream flavors. The Protein Bars contain 15-grams of plant-based protein and one-gram of sugar, while the Brownies are less than 150-calories with 35-grams of fiber in each.
bakingbusiness.com

Campbell Soup investing in school nutrition

CAMDEN, NJ. — Campbell Soup Co. has announced plans to invest $5 million over the next five years in Full Futures, a program geared toward creating an improved school nutrition environment. Campbell Soup will be joined in the program by several non-profit and corporate partners. To kickstart the initiative Full...
verywellfit.com

Cornbread Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Cornbread originated as an easy-to-cook and, just as importantly, easy to carry, food with early North American settlers. It has been called different names and been made in different formats—like muffins, like pancakes, in a sheet pan, as a casserole, and more—but it is still a versatile and delicious food.
Ponca City News

Ponca City Senior Center Menu

Reservations need to be made a day prior by calling 580-763-8051. All meals are served with entrée, sides and dessert. Drinks are also provided for in house dining. Meal cost is $3.00.
Ponca City News

On Nutrition:

We were having breakfast at a hotel in eastern Colorado when the manager decided to give us his opinions on the state of the world. And he was very vocal about what needed to change in his community in particular. “You know,” he said, “Like it or not, agriculture is...
Great Bend Tribune

USD 428 menu

The following meals will be served Oct. 25-29 at Great Bend elementary schools. Students will choose one entree and at least one serving of fruit or vegetable. Daily menu items include fresh fruit, baby carrots and fat free chocolate milk or 1 percent white milk. Water is available. Menus are subject to change without notice.
Duluth News Tribune

Nutrition: Fun with grandkids in the kitchen

Ah, voicemail transcription. Recently, my name, Mary Zbaracki, auto-corrected in a message as “Mary the Bakery.” While this moniker clearly does not fit, it does perhaps describe my latest and cherished role, that of personal teacher of “Grandkids in the Kitchen.”. To be specific, we did not start with baking,...
michiganchronicle.com

How Nutrition Needs Change with Age

From birth to adulthood, nutrition needs continuously change to support growing bodies, brains and overall development. In mid- to late adulthood, changes such as softening bones and declining muscle mass warrant special attention to certain nutrients. These nutrients play a role in the aging process:. Protein. After age 30, adults...
merrimacknewspaper.com

Beacon Nutrition Tip #2

Those of us that like to cook know that some of the ingredients we use are not the best for us. For example: all purpose flour, refined white sugar, butter, and many more. However, there are a lot of ingredient swaps out there that you can use to help make your next meal healthier. Instead of butter and other unhealthy fats, try using a high quality olive oil or greek yogurt. Greek yogurt is great on its own as it’s high in protein and low in sugar (and fun fact, greek yogurt can be used instead of sour cream because they taste the exact same.) Also, when it comes to using flour for baking, try to go for a flour that’s higher in nutritional value, like almond or oat flour. Oat flour can also be made easily by grabbing some old fashioned oats and blending them up in the blender. Lastly, when you want to reach for something sweet, aim for dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is full of antioxidants and is much healthier than milk chocolate. The higher the cacao percentage the better! So, next time when you go to either cook or bake, try to think of some fun ingredient swaps you might be able to make to enjoy something that can potentially be much better for you, but also taste great.
ssnewstelegram.com

MEAL A DAY MENU

• Rope sausage, sauerkraut, black eye peas and corn bread. • Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and a roll. • Brisket sandwiches, potato salad and baked beans. Friday. • Taco soup, cheese cubes and crackers. Cooks needed! Call 903-885-1661.
berkshirefinearts.com

Mezze Fall Menu

Coming off the summer marathon, Chef Nick and his team are back with more breathing room and brain space to start getting creative with fall-inspired dishes. As the leaves began falling to the ground, Chef was inspired to create ramen: only available for takeout!. Why do ramen? It's sustainable, comforting,...
