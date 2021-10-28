GRADD Senior Nutrition Menu

Those of us that like to cook know that some of the ingredients we use are not the best for us. For example: all purpose flour, refined white sugar, butter, and many more. However, there are a lot of ingredient swaps out there that you can use to help make your next meal healthier. Instead of butter and other unhealthy fats, try using a high quality olive oil or greek yogurt. Greek yogurt is great on its own as it’s high in protein and low in sugar (and fun fact, greek yogurt can be used instead of sour cream because they taste the exact same.) Also, when it comes to using flour for baking, try to go for a flour that’s higher in nutritional value, like almond or oat flour. Oat flour can also be made easily by grabbing some old fashioned oats and blending them up in the blender. Lastly, when you want to reach for something sweet, aim for dark chocolate. Dark chocolate is full of antioxidants and is much healthier than milk chocolate. The higher the cacao percentage the better! So, next time when you go to either cook or bake, try to think of some fun ingredient swaps you might be able to make to enjoy something that can potentially be much better for you, but also taste great.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO