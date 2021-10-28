CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs win 92-79, 1st road victory over Clippers since 2016

perutribune.com
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 26 points, Darius...

www.perutribune.com

chatsports.com

Recap: Cavs 92, Clippers 79 (When Defense is King)

The Cleveland Cavaliers author another defensive masterpiece out west, this time in the City of Angels, with a dominating win against last year’s Western Conference Finalist, Los Angeles Clippers 92-79. The Cavs held the Clips to 36% shooting from the field, and out-rebounded them 57-36. Let’s dive right in to the takeaways…
NBA
whopam.com

Morant paces Grizzlies in season opening win over Cavs

Ja Morant scored 37 points in the Memphis Grizzlies season opening 132-121 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Memphis. The Grizzlies travel west to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Ricky Rubio dazzles in win over Hawks

The Cavs were able to hold off the Hawks thanks to Ricky Rubio. Ricky Rubio is quickly making a major impact on the Cavs. Can’t dispute that. The Cavaliers downed the Hawks 101-95 in a game that the veteran point guard just took over. Rubio is averaging 16.6 points, 9.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and a steal per game over the first three games in Cleveland. He’s shooting 49.4% from the field, 45% from three-point, and 100% from the free-throw line. Sure it’s only three games and the Cavs are only 1-2 but it’s a dazzling effort that isn’t new.
NBA
AllClippers

LA Clippers Unable to Overcome Poor Offense, Fall to Cleveland Cavaliers 92-79

After falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, the LA Clippers are now 1-3 on the young season. This game started about as poorly as possible for the Clippers from an offensive standpoint. The team scored just 14 points total in the first quarter, including zero from Paul George. Fortunately for them, the Cavaliers were not much better, which allowed the game to stay close. In the second quarter, the Clippers started to wake up.
NBA
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Collin Sexton
clevelandstar.com

Cavs cruise past Clippers for 3rd straight win

Collin Sexton scored 26 points, Evan Mobley recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds in his return to Los Angeles and the Cleveland Cavaliers led the Los Angeles Clippers nearly wire-to-wire in a 92-79 win on Wednesday. Cleveland never trailed en route to its third consecutive win and second on a...
NBA
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers’ resurgence continues, as they smother Los Angeles Clippers in 92-79 win

LOS ANGELES -- Forget Monday night in Denver. Who cares about back-to-back wins against a pair of playoff teams?. That was coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s message to the Cleveland Cavaliers heading into Wednesday’s showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers. The NBA is filled with nightly tests. The Cavs passed another one, beating Los Angeles, 92-79, in a game they never trailed, staying perfect on this chemistry-building but immensely-difficult road trip through a gantlet of contenders.
NBA
Yardbarker

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony Lead The Lakers To a Win Over The Cavs in L.A.

The Lakers were able to get a 113-101 win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers now improve to a 3-3 record. LeBron James returned to the lineup after missing the prior two games with a sore ankle. James scored 26 points in 38 minutes of playing time. James also grabbed three rebounds and dished out eight assists on the night.
NBA
#Cavs#The Clippers#Ap#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Los Angeles Clippers
FanSided

Cavs: 3 stars from back-to-back wins over Atlanta and Denver

The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers won back-to-back games prior to this weekend was the first week of April last season, games 50 and 51 of the 72-game season. Those two wins were over a pair of non-playoff teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. You have to go back into late February to find a multi-game winning streak containing two teams that made last year’s playoffs.
NBA
chatsports.com

Live Thread: Cavs @ Clippers

The Cavs are in the City of Angels to take on the Clippers, with the Cavs being solid underdogs (+8 at time of writing). Per Chris Fedor, the Cavs will be without Isaac “Ice” Okoro, and it might be a couple of games before the fans see him back:. #Cavs...
NBA
Independent

Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley lead Cavs to win over Trail Blazers

CLEVELAND — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 17 rebounds, and rookie Evan Mobley added 11 points and 11 rebounds in his fourth double-double as the Cavaliers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-104 on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard missed a fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left...
NBA
USA Today

Evan Mobley locks down Damian Lillard in Cavs' victory over Blazers

Can you believe that Evan Mobley is only a rookie?. The former USC Trojans star has made the transition to the NBA seem very easy thus far. He is putting on highlight-reel displays every single night for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a stellar year in Southern California, Mobley has done nothing but impress. He has thrown himself right to the top of the board in the NBA Rookie of the Year conversation.
NBA
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Fine For Kevin Durant

Frustrations boiled over for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets during the Pacers game on Friday night. Late in the third quarter with the Nets leading 71-67, Durant led a fast break before he was fouled by Pacers guard T.J. McConnell. Durant almost immediately threw the ball into the stands out of frustration and was issued a technical foul, as a result.
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA

