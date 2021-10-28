Cavs win 92-79, 1st road victory over Clippers since 2016

The Cavs were able to hold off the Hawks thanks to Ricky Rubio. Ricky Rubio is quickly making a major impact on the Cavs. Can’t dispute that. The Cavaliers downed the Hawks 101-95 in a game that the veteran point guard just took over. Rubio is averaging 16.6 points, 9.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and a steal per game over the first three games in Cleveland. He’s shooting 49.4% from the field, 45% from three-point, and 100% from the free-throw line. Sure it’s only three games and the Cavs are only 1-2 but it’s a dazzling effort that isn’t new.
