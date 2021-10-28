Bam Adebayo has 24 points and 9 rebounds, Heat beat Nets

1 of 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 106-93 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1). P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each had 14.

A preseason favorite to win the NBA championship, Brooklyn has alternated losses and wins through the first five games of the season and dropped to 2-3. Kevin Durant finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Joe Harris contributed 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range. With his third 3-pointer of the game, Harris passed Jason Kidd as the franchise’s career leader in made 3-pointers.

James Harden had 14 points and Bruce Brown chipped in with 12.

THUNDER 123, LAKERS 115

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Oklahoma City overcame a 26-point deficit to beat Los Angeles for its first victory of the season.

Darius Bazley added 20 points and rookie Josh Giddey had 18 points and 10 assists for the Thunder. They opened with four losses.

Lakers star LeBron James sat out his second straight game with a sore right ankle.

Russell Westbrook, the former Thunder star, had yet another triple-double in Oklahoma City. He had 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists for the 185th triple-double.

Anthony Davis scored 30 points for the Lakers (2-3).

TIMBERWOLVES 113, BUCKS 108

MILWAUKEE (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each added 25 and Minnesota held off the short-handed Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points and 16 rebounds for the Bucks. They were without point guard Jrue Holiday and center Brook Lopez.

Jarred Vanderbilt, making his first start of the season, had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Khris Middleton scored 16 points.

KINGS 110, SUNS 107

PHOENIX (AP) — Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer over Devin Booker at the buzzer to lift Sacramento over stunned Phoenix.

The Kings led 13 points in the fourth quarter before the Suns rallied. Booker found Mikal Bridges for an alley-oop dunk with 34 seconds remaining to tie it at 107.

Phoenix got a defensive stop on the next possession, but Booker’s difficult 18-foot jumper with 4.1 seconds left was off the mark. Sacramento grabbed the rebound and called a timeout to set up the winning basket.

Barnes had 22 points. Buddy Hield thrived in his role off the bench, scoring 26 points in just 27 minutes.

Deandre Ayton had 21 points and a season-high 21 rebounds. Booker scored a season-high 31 points. The Suns are 1-3 after making the NBA Finals last season.

RAPTORS 118, PACERS 100

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet had a season-high 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a season-high 25 points and Toronto won at home for the first time in 20 months, beating Indiana.

Scottie Barnes had 18 points and seven assists, and fellow rookie Dalano Banton came off the bench to score 10 points to help the Raptors win in Toronto for the first time in four tries this season. VanVleet shot 6 for 7 from 3-point range and had six assists.

Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points in 22 minutes but injured his left hamstring early in the third quarter and did not return.

WIZARDS 116, CELTICS 107

BOSTON (AP) — Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and had 11 rebounds in Washington’s victory over Boston.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 22 points, and Bradley Beal had 17 for the Wizards. They have opened the season 3-1.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points for Boston, Dennis Schroder added 22, and Robert Williams III had 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Celtics has won back-to-back road games.

Washington center Daniel Gafford had to be helped off the court and was brought straight to the locker room midway into the second quarter and didn’t return. The team he had a right quadriceps contusion. The 6-foot-10 Gafford collided with Boston forward Jaylen Brown and went to the floor, grabbing his right leg.

HORNETS 120, MAGIC 111

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 31 points, Gordon Hayward added 24 and Charlotte beat Orlando for its fourth victory in five games.

Bridges, who scored 30 or more points for the third time in four games, hit a 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining to put the game away. The Hornets’ only loss came in overtime against Boston on Monday night.

Cole Anthony led Orlando with 24 points and six assists. Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen McDaniels had 16 points for Charlotte.

CAVALIERS 92, CLIPPERS 79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 26 points, Darius Garland added 16 and the Cleveland led all the way in beating the Clippers for the first time in Los Angeles since March 13, 2016.

Evan Mobley had 12 points and 10 rebounds in his homecoming game. The former Southern California star taken third overall in the draft has scored in double figures in all five games this season.

Nicolas Batum scored a season-high 16 points and Reggie Jackson added 16 for the Clippers on a night when Paul George struggled. He missed his first seven shots and finished 6 of 20, went 0 for 8 from 3-point range, and had 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with four fouls.

HAWKS 102, PELICANS 99

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points and Atlanta had 21 offensive rebounds to hold off New Orleans.

John Collins had 16 points and 12 rebounds to help the Hawks improve to 3-1. De’Andre Hunter scored 13 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12.

Devonte’ Graham hit five 3s and led New Orleans with 21 points. Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 15 rebounds, The Pelicans are 1-4.

TRAIL BLAZERS 116, GRIZZLIES 96

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 25 points, Damian Lillard added 20 and Portland beat Memphis, holding Ja Morant to a season-low 17 points.

Anfernee Simons had 17 points off the bench for the Trail Blazers.

Morant averaged 35 points and eight assists in the Grizzlies’ first three games. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 19 points.