CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings erase two-goal deficit, beat Capitals in overtime

By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oesGF_0cf1KUb600
1 of 13

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robby Fabbri tied it early in the third period, captain Dylan Larkin scored in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings came back to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 Wednesday night.

Larkin beat Vitek Vanecek 1:37 into OT on a goal assisted on by impressive rookies Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider. Adam Erne started the comeback with a goal in the second, and Thomas Greiss made 26 saves for the Red Wings.

Detroit has won four of its first seven games, showing significant progress in the middle of a long-term organizational rebuild. This was the kind of game the Red Wings would often try hard and lose in recent seasons, and it mattered to them to come out on top.

“Every game and every season that goes by is huge for experience and confidence,” Ernie said. “A big thing for us is just winning those tight games, and that’s going to tell us a lot about how were going to be as a team.”

Alex Ovechkin scored his eighth goal of the season and Evgeny Kuznetsov his fifth to stake Washington to a 2-0 lead. Ovechkin’s goal was the 738th of his career, putting him three back of Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL career list.

Aside from those two power-play goals, the Capitals looked out of sorts against a less talented opponent and paid the price for a few defensive zone blunders and bad rebounds. They were lucky to come out of it with a point and have yet to lose this season in regulation.

“They’re a pesky team,” Washington’s Tom Wilson said of the Red Wings. “They’re young, they’re fast and they stuck with us.”

Making his fifth start of the season, Vanecek allowed three goals on 25 shots. Detroit’s penalty kill stopped Washington on a power play midway through the third period to help the game get to OT.

“We expect to score every single time we go out there and that’s obviously not possible, but that’s our goal,” Capitals defenseman and power-play point man John Carlson said of a unit that is 2 of its last 19.

That’s where some of Detroit’s young skill made a difference. Coach Jeff Blashill trusted Raymond — who was coming off a hat trick at Chicago — and Seider on the ice with Larkin, and they validated it by setting up the winner.

“We had them out there because we think they give us a chance to make a real good hockey play, and they did,” Blashill said. “Both those guys have played good hockey for us, and they deserved to be out there.”

NOTES: Filip Hronek returned to the lineup for Detroit, replacing injured D Gustav Lindstrom. Hronek made the move to the net that created Erne’s goal. ... Former Red Wings F Anthony Mantha had an assist in his first game against his former team. Washington acquired him at the trade deadline last season. ... C Nic Dowd returned for Washington after missing last game with a lower-body injury. With rookies Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre staying in the lineup, F Daniel Sprong was a healthy scratch for the first time this season to make room for Dowd. ... The Red Wings were in Washington for the first time since March 12, 2020 — the day the NHL paused that season at the start of the pandemic.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Return home to face the Florida Panthers on Friday.

Capitals: Host the winless Arizona Coyotes on Friday.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Dylan Larkin once again absent from Red Wings today in Boston

Detroit Red Wings forward and captain Dylan Larkin didn’t play during last night’s 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens owing to “personal reasons”. The expectation was that he’d re-join his team today for practice in Boston as the team prepares for their game against the Bruins tomorrow. However, according to...
NHL
wtvbam.com

Larkin gets overtime winner as Red Wings get victory at Washington

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – Dylan Larkin scored a goal less than two minutes into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals Wednesday night. Detroit faced a 2-0 deficit in the second period, but Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri both scored to send...
NHL
The Associated Press

Detroit travels to Washington for Red Wings-Capitals matchup

Detroit Red Wings (3-2-1, third in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (4-0-2, second in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -215, Red Wings +175; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Detroit Red Wings. Washington went 36-15-5 overall with a 17-8-3 record at home in the 2020-21...
NHL
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs host the Red Wings following overtime victory

Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, third in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-1, fifth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -253, Red Wings +206; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Toronto after the Maple Leafs knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. Toronto went 35-14-7...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
kion546.com

Raymond gets hat trick as Red Wings beat Blackhawks 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3. Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored. Short-handed Chicago dropped to 0-5-1 in a nightmarish start for a team with playoff aspirations.
NHL
Fox 32 Chicago

Detroit Red Wings beat Chicago Blackhawks 6-3

CHICAGO - Lucas Raymond had three goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the winless Chicago Blackhawks 6-3. Tyler Bertuzzi added a goal and two assists as Detroit bounced back nicely after a 6-1 loss at Montreal on Saturday night. Carter Rowney and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Anthony Mantha
Person
Daniel Sprong
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Adam Erne
Person
Jeff Blashill
Person
Nic Dowd
Person
Brett Hull
FanSided

Red Wings – Capitals Preview: Hello Again Anthony Mantha

The Detroit Red Wings lace up the skates against the Washington Capitals (7pm tonight, Bally Sports Detroit) and it will be a reunion of sorts. With how the schedule was last season, the Red Wings never got a chance to play Washington following their trade of Anthony Mantha. Now they will and it should provide some excitement to see how Mantha plays against his former mates.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Red Wings @ Capitals

It’s been a fun three days in the afterglow of the the Wings’ dominant 6-3 victory over Chicago, but now it’s back to work. They’re facing a far better team in the Washington Capitals tonight. The Caps are led by the silver wonder, Alex Ovechkin, once again. He is currently second in the scoring race as of this writing with a whopping 12 points in 6 games, but look out, Ovie, cause lil’ Bert is hot on your tail with 9 points in 5 games (good for 7th in the league.)
NHL
NBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Red Wings

The Capitals have opened the 2021-22 on a tear, nabbing at least one point in every contest on their way to a 4-0-2 record. Their next challenger? The Detroit Red Wings, who carry a 3-2-1 record into Wednesday night's game at Capital One Arena. Washington hasn't faced the Red Wings...
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings @ Capitals Game Day Updates, Lines, Keys to the Game

Get Pius Suter on the board. Amid all the buzz of the rookies, Pius Suter has been lost a little in the wash. He’s been good but hasn’t gotten on the scoreboard yet. That’s not what you want to see from a second-line center, especially one acquired in free agency. Washington will get the matchups they want against him more often than not tonight, but he’s the best center in this game besides Larkin and Kuznetsov (Backstrom is out.) Time to take advantage.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Hockey#Washington Capitals#Ap#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
NBC Washington

Capitals Top Line Continues to Drive Offense in Loss to Red Wings

Caps top line continues to drive offense in loss to Red Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Through the first seven games of the Capitals’ season, there’s been no secret on what’s made the team go. Their top line, consisting of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson, makes...
NHL
NBC Sports

Caps cough up 2-goal lead in OT loss to Red Wings

Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead, but the Detroit Red Wings scored three unanswered goals to defeat Washington 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday. The Caps now hold a 4-0-3 record on the season and have lost all three games in which they have gone to overtime. Washington has yet to lose in regulation.
NHL
Laredo Morning Times

Capitals start fast, finish slow and fall in OT to Red Wings

WASHINGTON - The hot sticks of Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov continued to produce for the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at Capital One Arena. But after the pair provided a two-goal lead early in the second period, the goal lamp stayed dark for the hosts the rest of the night.
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings take it to Overtime but fall to Florida 3-2

The Detroit Red Wings had a chance to hand the Florida Panthers their first loss of the season, but just fell short in a 3-2 OT thriller. The first period was bang-bang for a good stretch of the middle portion, where both teams traded outstanding chances. Florida jumped on the board first with a goal from Eetu Luostarinen right off the faceoff. The Red Wings would yield their second goal after Aleksander Barkov banged the puck in as it sat on the goal line beneath Alex Nedeljkovic. It seemed like they could have blown the whistle, but Detroit found itself down 2-0.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
MLive.com

Red Wings fall in overtime to Panthers, who remain perfect

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings on Friday mounted a spirited comeback from a two-goal deficit for the second time in two games. They earned only one point from it this time, however, as Aleksander Barkov scored his second goal of the game with 1:31 remaining in overtime to lift the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 victory at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings Goals of the Week [Video]

The Detroit Red Wings continued to show vast signs of improvement during the past week, displaying a never-die attitude and giving hope to fans in the Motor City who have been waiting to see exciting hockey once again. Let’s take a look back at the top five goals in the...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings blanked by Canadiens, fall to 0-3 without Tyler Bertuzzi

The Detroit Red Wings were missing their two most dangerous offensive threats Tuesday, and the rest of the team could not compensate. Jake Allen made 22 saves as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Red Wings 3-0, their second victory in 10 days over Detroit at the Bell Centre. The Red...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

639K+
Followers
342K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy