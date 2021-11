Boys and Girls junior high basketball tryouts will be Monday, November 1st and Tuesday, November 2nd at New Haven Jr./Sr. High School. The times are 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM each of the two days. Specific team schedules will begin on Wednesday, November 3rd. Any student athlete that wishes to tryout must have ALL athletic forms completed. These forms are located at https://newhavenathletics.com/. Select the “More” tab, and “Athlete Registration – Final Forms.” An updated physical form (Dated after April 1, 2021) signed by a doctor must be on file in to the athletic department. These are mandatory to tryout for basketball.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 14 DAYS AGO