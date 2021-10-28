CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers’ hot start continues with Quenneville at the helm

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers became the 14th team in NHL history to start 7-0-0 by beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Wednesday night — with coach Joel Quenneville on the bench a day after he was named in a report about the Chicago Blackhawks improperly handling sexual assault claims.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves for the Panthers, and Eetu Luostarinen scored the go-ahead goal. Anthony Duclair and Mason Marchment also scored, and Owen Tippett added an empty-net goal. Sam Reinhart and Gustav Forsling each had two assists.

Charlie Coyle scored for the Bruins, and Linus Ullmark made 23 saves in his third consecutive start.

Quenneville is scheduled to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday about the report, which detailed an investigation into how the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks — the team Quenneville coached to the Stanley Cup — did not promptly and properly handle sexual assault claims a player made against an assistant coach.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, BLACKHAWKS 2, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — William Nylander scored in overtime to lift Toronto over Chicago.

The Leafs snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory, and extended the Blackhawks’ record to 0-6-1 since the start of the season.

John Tavares and David Kampf also scored for Toronto, and Jack Campbell stopped 25 shots. Chicago got 36 saves from Kevin Lankinen, and goals from Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat.

Nylander broke in on a 2-on-0 and snapped a wrist shot past Lankinen in in OT.

The Maple Leafs outplayed Chicago as the game went on, but the Blackhawks ended one streak early, taking the lead for the first time this season when Dach beat Campbell with a power-play wrist shot over the glove side 5:44 in.

The Blackhawks had been tied or trailed for more than six games at that point, the longest such streak in the NHL since 1979-80.

RED WINGS 3, CAPITALS 2, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robby Fabbri tied it early in the third period, captain Dylan Larkin scored in overtime and Detroit came back to beat Washington.

Larkin beat Vitek Vanecek 1:37 into OT. Adam Erne started the comeback with a goal in the second, and Thomas Greiss made 26 saves for the Red Wings.

Alex Ovechkin scored his eighth goal of the season and Evgeny Kuznetsov his fifth to stake Washington to a 2-0 lead. Ovechkin’s goal was the 738th of his career, putting him three back of Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL career list.

Aside from those two power-play goals, the Capitals looked out of sorts against a less talented opponent and paid the price for a few defensive zone blunders and bad rebounds.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, STARS 2, OT

DALLAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime to give Las Vegas a comeback victory Dallas.

Shea Theodore scored the first goal for Vegas, and Jonathan Marchessault tied the game with a shot from the left faceoff dot with a minute left in the third.

Laurent Brossoit made his first start for the Golden Knights and stopped 32 shots.

For Dallas, Luke Glendening and Alexander Radulov scored, and Anton Khudobin had 18 saves.

Vegas had a season-low 21 shots on goal.

FLYERS 5, OILERS 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored a pair of goals as Philadelphia prevailed in a slugfest over Edmonton.

Claude Giroux, Nate Thompson and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers, and Carter Hart had 34 saves.

Tyson Barrie, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman scored for the Oilers in their first loss of the season, and Mikko Koskinen had 29 saves.

The first period ended in a flurry of action, as the Oilers tied it on the power play with 18 seconds left and Philadelphia responded with less than a second left.

Daily Herald

Amid scandal, Quenneville resigns as Florida Panthers coach

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player of being sexually assaulted by another coach during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Quenneville resigns as Panthers coach, named in Blackhawks investigation

Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday after being implicated in an independent investigation into the Chicago Blackhawks for allegations by former player Kyle Beach of sexual assault by then-video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010. Quenneville coached the Blackhawks for 11 seasons beginning in 2008 and...
Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken battles but ends trip with 4-2 loss at New Jersey

Oct. 20—NEWARK, New. Jersey — Kraken captain Mark Giordano voiced optimism after a taxing and increasingly bruising road trip about what can most help his struggling expansion squad. He didn't jump straight to the usual good night's sleep in their own beds, time with families, or even a warm reception...
Chicago Tribune

10 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ first 10 games, including the Wirtzes needing to answer for the stumbling start and the importance of a healthy Patrick Kane

The Chicago Blackhawks ended their winless streak with a flourish in Monday night’s 5-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at the United Center. Patrick Kane’s seventh career hat trick (ninth including the postseason) propelled the Hawks to a season high in goals. Goalie Marc-André Fleury described the win as a “gorilla” off the team’s back, and coach Jeremy Colliton said it was a huge relief. ...
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
Doug Plagens' Panthers Mailbag: Cats Off To A Hot Start

I know it's early, but it's time to take note of what this year's edition of the Florida Panthers is, and is capable of accomplishing. Tell your family, tell your friends, and check this team out when they're back in town on Monday night. It's only been a week, but they're being recognized as the best team in the NHL- the first edition of NHL.com Power Rankings said so- and they've passed four huge tests to start the season.
NHL

Sabres defeat Lightning, continue hot start

BUFFALO -- Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres, who continued their hot start with a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center on Monday. Victor Olofsson scored two goals, Robert Hagg had a goal and an assist, and Tage Thompson had two assists for the Sabres (4-1-1), who had lost their previous seven games to the Lightning dating to Nov. 13, 2018.
NHL
NBA

Bulls drop first game of schedule gauntlet as they try to continue hot start

Are the Bulls back? After the first loss of the season to New York, Chicago now face a brutal stretch in the schedule against playoff contenders in both conferences. After the first loss of the season to New York, Chicago now face a brutal stretch in the schedule against playoff contenders in both conferences.
NBA
